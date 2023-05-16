The Vox councilor in the Parla City Council (Madrid), Ana González Martínez, current number three on the mayoral electoral list on May 28, allegedly headed a plot of production and sale of cocaine and marijuana to small and medium-scale in the Community of Madrid and the province of Toledo, as confirmed by judicial sources.

González, 37, and his partner were arrested last Thursday at their home in Parla (130,000 inhabitants) as part of an anti-drug operation with ramifications in Madrid and the Toledo towns of Yeles and Borox. Together with them, two other men were arrested in the framework of a police investigation that had been underway for “several months” and that resulted in several entries and searches authorized by the Court of First Instance and Instruction number three of Illescas (Toledo).

The four detainees were brought before the courts last Saturday and the magistrate, after taking a statement, decreed provisional detention without bail (unconditional) for the marriage, appreciating the risk of escape and destruction of evidence. The husband of the Vox mayor in Parla is eventually attributed crimes of drug trafficking and sale and fraud of electricity for the production of marijuana.

In the case of Ana González, in addition to the two previous crimes, she is being investigated for money laundering and tax fraud. The investigating judge and the Judicial Police have indications that she used her business activity to hide the illicit benefits obtained from drug trafficking. When attributing a crime against the Public Treasury, it is also considered that she could exceed the amount of 120,000 euros without declaring in a single year.

Graduated in Business Sciences from the Carlos III University of Madrid and a master’s degree in Business Administration and Management and Human Resources Administration and Management, the Vox mayor earned 21,494 gross euros per year for her public position and made this position compatible as quality manager , human resources and purchases at the company Mecanizados Flomar SL, located in Borox (Toledo), one of the locations in the judicial registry last Thursday.

This 28-year-old company was dedicated to the manufacture of metal products and the last known accounts, in 2019, had a turnover of more than one million euros, according to the Mercantile Registry. However, in June 2018 it entered bankruptcy proceedings and is currently in the liquidation phase. One of the solidarity administrators is the brother of the councilwoman imprisoned for drug trafficking.

After the entries and searches in four locations, the investigators seized cocaine, marijuana, bladed and firearms, cartridges, cash, mobile terminals, and supplies for drug distribution. The other two detainees, accused of crimes of drug trafficking and sale, were provisionally released with precautionary measures: fortnightly appearances before the court, passport withdrawal and prohibition from leaving the national territory. They were allegedly responsible for supplying the drug to customers.

“Presumption of innocence”



The Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, has requested this Monday “presumption of innocence” for Ana González and has indicated that they “lack details”. This is how journalists have expressed it before upon their arrival at the Royal Collegiate Church of San Isidro on the day of the patron saint of Madrid. «We have found out from you, from the press, so the first thing is the presumption of innocence. If everything they say is confirmed, I hope that she delivers the minutes and the immediate resignation, the truth, “said Monasterio.

The party leader, Santiago Abascal, has called on Monday for the investigation to advance. “We hope that the investigation will move forward and that whoever is guilty will be convicted and whoever is innocent will be released.” While the Vox candidate for Mayor of Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, has assured that the party will adopt internal measures. «Once the courts have finished their investigation, if there are those responsible, let the full weight of the law fall. We will do it from the game against those people who have disappointed our trust, “he asserted.