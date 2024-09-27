When at the beginning of September the Atacama Desert Foundation made a publication on its social networks showing the damage that motor vehicles have caused to the geoglyphs of Alto Barranco, in the Tarapacá region, in northern Chile, they never thought it would have a global media impact. “The images are really shocking due to the high degree of intervention they have suffered,” says Gonzalo Pimentel, director of the Chilean non-governmental organization.

The visual records, taken with aerial cameras, show how on the slopes of the hills the figures made by pre-Hispanic Andean peoples on the stones of Alto Barraco more than 1000 years ago, are erased by the passage of a hundred wheels of jeeps, motorcycles and ATVs. Pimentel explains that this archaeological site “unfortunately has been destroyed for several decades by the passage of off-road vehicles.” [todoterreno] and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to stop.”

On average, the geoglyphs in Chile, concentrated in the regions of Arica and Tarapacá, in the extreme north of the country, were built between 3000 to 1000 years ago and the drawings represent geometric, zoomorphic and anthropomorphic figures, which were used to locate themselves in the territory, the president of the Chilean Society of Archeology, Marcela Sepúlveda, explains to EL PAÍS. “The most important thing is the interaction that is evident between the communities and their landscape, because it is almost a cartography. It is a map that allows populations to mark certain particular milestones: routes to follow, water points, meeting places. This is key to what it means to live and know the desert and to be able to move through this space that seems so inhospitable.”

And he adds: “We must highlight the knowledge that exists in the production of geoglyphs. We are talking about managing dimensions, measurements, being able to represent an image on a monumental scale.”

However, archaeological sites have been damaged by drivers for years, many of them amateurs. Pimentel has observed the magnitude of the destruction of the place due to the wheels of the vehicles: “Most of it is irreversible damage. Although there are restoration techniques that could be applied, it seems to me that due to the high degree of damage they show, it is almost an impossible task to leave them as they once were.”

The Alta Barranco geoglyphs have not been the only ones affected in the north of the South American country. Archaeologist Marcela Sepúlveda tells this newspaper that “since 2005 we see that the destruction of these places has been reported to both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Carabineros.”

The director of the Atacama Desert Foundation agrees: “The scenes of destruction of geoglyphs increase day by day. Not only are they being damaged by rallies formal and informal, but also seriously due to mining extractivism, which is what predominates in the region.”

These destructions to heritage have to do with people’s little knowledge of these places, says Sepúlveda: “This case of Alto Barranco is a tragedy and is cumulative over time of wheels that pass and pass and pass (… ) There are no geoglyphs in all parts of the world, they are unique expressions and, furthermore, they are very numerous in the Atacama Desert. Therefore, we have a global responsibility to preserve and safeguard these expressions.”

The archaeologist and academic from the University of Tarapacá, Calogero Santoro, also argues to EL PAÍS that “Chile is normally characterized by its mining and astronomy, but archeology is also a great value that the country has due to the creative capacity they demonstrated. the peoples who lived in environments as extreme as the Atacama Desert. An example of them are the geoglyphs that nowhere have the monumentality or complexity of the geoglyphs in northern Chile.”

In Chile, geoglyphs are protected by the National Monuments Law, under the category of Archaeological Monuments. They belong to the State and do not need a declaration process. The problem, Sepúlveda explains, is that “although all sites are protected, not all have special categories to have particular protection projects. So, it happens that most of the monuments in Chile are exposed, unless there is a particular project. For example, the Pintados geoglyphs – located near Iquique, in the Tarapacá region – which are within a Conaf (National Forestry Corporation) reserve and are preserved because they are in charge of management.”

According to Pimentel, “the State and its relevant organizations, such as the National Monuments Council, have not been up to the task of designing, implementing and sustaining a minimum policy of protection, safeguarding and heritage valorization of these highly relevant sites.” For Calogero Santoro it is also important that there are laws that protect these archaeological sites, “but the laws have to be complied with by the people. This has to do with education, people have to feel the need and importance of protecting and cultivating these vestiges.”

The Minister of National Assets, Marcela Sandoval, says that it is important to be clear that these are sites protected by law. “That already tells you about a different status, which is accompanied by signage and information campaigns deployed (…) The call is for citizens to be aware and collaborate in their care, beyond the punitive actions and inspection that the State can deploy in a territory that, it must be said, is very extensive.”

In the case of the Alto Barranco geoglyphs, the Ministry of National Assets reported that they ordered a reinforcement of the signage and that they sent the information to the State Defense Council to evaluate the initiation of judicial actions “regarding the facts that could constitute of crime in the place.”