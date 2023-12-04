After becoming champions in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under the command of Lionel Scaloni, the players of the Argentine team continue to show that they are superior not only on a collective level, but also making a difference on an individual level, protagonists in the most important teams of the most competitive leagues in Europe.
The weekend that passed was especially notable for many of those who play in the “Albiceleste” team, with very high levels in both the Premier League and Serie A, for example. Let’s get to the names.
The scorer Lautaro Martínez this time disguised himself as an assistant with Inter: as a visitor against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, the former Racing player was in charge of assisting Nicolo Barella for Inter’s 2-0 partial (they finished 3- 0). Those led by Simone Inzaghi climbed to first position with 35 and are on their way to winning the 20th Scudetto in their history.
Italy’s Fiorentina achieved a resounding 3-0 victory against Salernitana. Lucas Beltrán, former Argentine striker River, scored his first goal in Serie A from twelve steps with a cross shot and celebrated by jumping into the air with a closed fist.
Giovani Lo Celso scored a great goal and did not miss a pass [41/41] against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, in one of the most exciting matches of the weekend, which ended 3-3 and where there was also an assist from the Argentine Julián Álvarez.
The former River midfielder was instrumental in the 1-1 draw between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. He led his team in duels won (11/14), in infractions received (5), he made 73 of 78 passes and had six recoveries. His team is the leader in Germany.
Paulo Dybala’s second consecutive goal for Roma in Serie A: the “Jewel” had made it 1-1 for Mourinho’s team against Sassuolo, and then added an assist to Kristensen for the final 2-1 victory.
The Argentine midfielder took advantage of a loose ball near the area to take a tremendous shot and give the Reds partial advantage in the Premier League. In this way, Alexis Mac Allister scored his first official goal with the Liverpool shirt during the duel against Fulham at Anfield, which ended with a 4-3 victory.
Enzo Fernández scored his first Premier League goal at the weekend against Brighton and minutes later he scored his double in what ended up being 3-2! It was the first double of his career. For the visit he marked another Argentine, Facundo Buonanotte.
