If you’ve ever received a console as a Christmas gift, you surely felt that indescribable excitement of opening it and looking at it before connecting it to the television.

Somehow, seeing these moments warms the heart of even the hardest gamer, and this time we show you one of them.

Ana Sanchez shared on her Twitter account a video of the exact moment in which her son and her husband discover that Santa Claus brought them a Xbox series x, and your reaction is priceless.

The little boy’s emotion was so great that Aaron Greenberg, marketing manager of Xbox, He shared the moment through his social networks, commenting that he loved the clip very much.

Ivan, Ana’s husband, thanked the gesture through his account Twitter, looking very excited about her gift.

‘What a surprise from my wife @sanchezana for me and my son. We are stunned.Thank you very much! You are a wonderful wife and mother. ‘

A difficult Xbox to get

This limited edition console has a list price of $ 14,999 Mexican pesos, although it is not so easy to get it. For this reason, this gift was so special.

The video of Ivan and his son quickly went viral and caught the attention of the gamer community, so the publication was soon filled with positive comments.

‘My God, the joy! I’m a fool, I’m crying right now Enjoy, boys, that your lives are splashed with this kind of joy from time to time. I remember my EZ-Bake oven, it wasn’t nearly as cheerful, but at least it made me squeal… hahaha. ‘

Let’s hope that many children around the world have been able to feel this emotion during Christmas or that they will soon be able to experience it with a good gift.

