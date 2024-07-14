TO The time has come for the Colombian National Team to play the Copa América final. The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States, will host the match against Argentina, current champion of America and the world, but the ‘tricolor’ hopes to win the title for the second time and beat the odds.

And since Saturday night, Miami is the stage where the Colombians’ desire to be champions shines brighter than ever. Compatriot fans took over a good part of the streets of that city to show their support for the team led by Néstor Lorenzo.

In images posted on social media, a yellow group can be seen singing Colombian songs, such as ‘Mi pueblo natal’ (My Hometown) by Grupo Niche. There was also space for fireworks and shouts of support for the national team.

The Colombian players attended the flag-waving ceremony and expressed their gratitude from the hotel for the great support they received from the fans.

The huge turnout of Colombian fans surprised even Argentine journalists, who compared Saturday night’s support to a welcome for the team in any city in Colombia.

However, due to the fight between Colombian fans and Uruguayan players in the semi-final, Conmebol warned that those who commit violent acts will face legal consequences from the United States authorities.

What coach Nestor Lorenzo has said

Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo praised the national team’s merit for reaching the Copa América final against Argentina on Saturday, but expressed his hope and ambition that, in the future, this type of appearance will not be treated as “a surprise” or something unexpected.

“Colombians, what can we say… I think there is no happier and more fanatic fan”he said at a press conference.

“We would like it not to be a surprise to reach a final, that it is not a prize from heaven. It is, it is. But we don’t have to wait so long, to always be up there. It’s not easy, it’s not easy. But the group is good, there is a future, there are many young players who are going to give a lot to the team,” he said.

Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero reflected on the eve of the final on how football can change the lives of young people and unite a country like his behind its national team.

“I am just another Colombian who is living this special moment. I think there have been many sacrifices since I was a child. I am not unaware of what is happening in the reality of Colombia. I think that we all have a flood of hope through sport, it changed my life. That is the message that we must give to young people: football changes lives, art, there is hope. The most important thing is to give that example to everyone and for them to understand the value of the family because they are the ones who are always there unconditionally,” he said.

