Mexico.- Yesterday, Monday, April 8, 2024, the long-awaited event occurred solar eclipse and the POT shared one of the most impressive photos of the astronomical phenomenon.

According to the official NASA site, scientists used data to predict the shape of the solar corona before the eclipse on April 8.

Our Sun, like many stars, It is adorned with a crown and consists of long strands of plasma in the form of threads that come out of the surface of the Sun.

The Sun's powerful magnetic field defines these strandscausing their structures to constantly undulate and evolve.

Image taken during the eclipse where the Sun's corona is observed on the Moon / Photo: NASA

Nevertheless, These strands are weak and the only way to observe them with the naked eye is during a solar eclipse total like what happened yesterday.

Computerized image to predict the Sun's corona / Photo: NASA

NASA anticipated the solar eclipse of April 8, 2024 and scientists used data from the Solar Dynamics Observatory to predict what our Sun's corona will look like.

Through a computational model of the Electra supercomputer of the POTinformation was obtained as close as possible to real time.

The computational model was compared with the image of the solar eclipse at its peak, surprising scientists by being able to observe the strands of the solar corona.

It should be noted that the astronomical event of April 8 was not only expected by space enthusiasts, since scientists from all over the world carried out studies during the eclipse and even went to the port of Mazatlán to make better observations.

