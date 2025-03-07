03/07/2025



Updated at 8:20 p.m.





Galicia Hide unique natural jewels. And this region is a zone of green landscapes, caudalous rivers and a coast cut by imposing cliffs. Its natural wealth makes it an ideal destination for lovers of the hikingwith routes that cross leafy forests, mountains, valleys and virgin beaches.

The Galician community is a Paradise for hikers. Touring your routes is a unique experience to connect with the environment and discover the essence of this magical land.

One of the greatest attractions of hiking in Galicia is the diversity of its paths, among which we find since coastal routeslike Camiño Dos Faros, which travels the abrupt Costa da Morte, until Interior paths, Like the Ribeira Sacra route, with impressive views of the Sil River cannons.

One of Galicia’s most special paths is in the province of Pontevedra. Specifically, in the municipality of Valga, located in the region of Caldas. It’s about The Raxoi and Ferve’s Route Parafitto, located between these two villages.









Ribera forests, mills and waterfalls

The Raxoi and Parafita Ferve’s route allows, very accessible, to enjoy a magical natural environment. The path has an extension of about two kilometers and has hardly any difficultyso it is perfect for family.

The route runs along the Valga River, crossing Ribera forests and through ancient water mills. The path is conditioned with wooden catwalks and small bridges that facilitate the route and allow to enjoy the landscape in a comfortable and safe way.

The Raxoi and Parafita Ferve’s Route



Galicia tourism





The beginning of the path forces to walk for about 500 meters between a dense ribera forest to go down to the Valga River. During this part of the tour, you can find ancient ruins mills that took advantage of the strength of the river water to grind grain.

The Valga River forms at this point several rapids And it leads to the first waterfall, Fervenza de Raxoi, which falls from 10 meters high forming a Natural pool. In the rainy season, the flow is abundant and the sound of water resonates through the forest.

The Raxoi and Parafita Ferve’s Route



Galicia tourism





The route continues between riverbank trees (oaks, smoothes and chestnuts) and dense vegetation. Approximately 500 meters from Raxoi Ferve, you will find a set of restored mills known as the Muiños de Parafitaused for centuries to grind cereals such as wheat and corn.

Next, there is the Paraffita Fervea smaller waterfall, about 6 meters high, but also stands out for its spectacular beauty. At this point, the Valga River forms small natural pools, ideal for cooling in summer.

At the end of the route, you can return by taking the same path. The return path is somewhat more demanding, since we have to climb the section that we previously descended towards the river. In any case, the total duration of the journey is around 1 hourdepending on the rhythm to which it is done.