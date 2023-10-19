👹 Independiente STILL UNDEfeated in the League Cup since the arrival of Carlos Tevez:

◉ 8 matches.

◉ 5 wins.

◉ 3 ties.

◉ 11 goals in favor.

◉ 3 against.

◉ 5 undefeated hurdles.

🔝 He is the POINTER of Zone A. pic.twitter.com/sHck0r5gP3

— dataref (@dataref_ar) October 19, 2023