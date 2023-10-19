On date 9 of the 2023 Professional League Cup, Independiente beat Barracas Central 3-0 at home, with goals from Matías Giménez, Lucas González and Braian Martínez, and confirmed once again its good performance in the championship, in the one that is temporarily leading in Zone A, with 18 units.
Beyond the performance of the footballers, which is key to achieving results, there is a lot about the coach. Carlos Tevezwho changed the mentality of his team since he landed in Avellaneda, and his numbers only confirm it.
The “Apache” carries nine matches directed and, although one of them was the elimination in the round of 16 against Estudiantes de La Plata for the Argentine Cup after a 1-1 draw, In the local tournament they remain undefeated because they won five and drew three, without defeats.
Thanks to those 18 points, the “Rojo” remains at the top of the championship and can only be surpassed by River, if they beat Colón today in Santa Fe. Their chances of being among the first four and therefore of qualifying for the playoffs are very high, but fundamentally he said goodbye to the fight for relegation.
It is currently ranked 16 out of 28 in the Annual Table, while the day Tevez took office, Independiente was in the red zone, having to play a tiebreaker with Huracán and Colón to determine which one would be relegated to the Primera Nacional, if the tournament ended on that day. A radical change both in operation and results, thanks to the mentality transmitted to them by the former Manchester United, Manchester City and Boca Juniors player, among others.
