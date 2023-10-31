This Monday, October 30, Argentine star Lionel Messi won the eighth Ballon d’Or of his careerwhich already gives him three awards ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as the footballer who has won this recognition the most times in the history of sport.

The award was questioned by many fans who believe that the true winner was Erling Haaland, winner of the treble with Manchester City and top scorer in a single season in the history of the Premier League. Others, for whom the World Cup weighs more, consider that not having given the Ballon d’Or to ‘Leo’ in the season that led his country to become world champion would be illogical.

But the truth is that, Having won eight Ballon d’Ors is just one more of the many records obtained by Messi in his career.which makes many football fans give him the undisputed title of the best in history.

Here, then, we bring you some of the other 500 records that Lionel has broken, based on research from the official Champions League website:

Player with the most titles in football history

After giving Inter Miami the first title since its founding, Messi surpassed Dani Alves as the footballer with the most trophies in history. He has won 44 in total: 35 with Barcelona, ​​three with PSG, one with Inter Miami and five with Argentina. Among them are ten Spanish leagues, four Champions Leagues, one Copa América and one World Cup.

More titles at club level

Besides, He has won 39 titles at club level, surpassing Brazilian Maxwell to also take this record. He is also the player with the most first division titles in the 21st century (12), and with the most trophies in a single club in the 21st century (35 in Barcelona). In both previous cases, the absolute record is held by Ryan Giggs, with 13 and 36 respectively, at Manchester United.

Most goals scored in a calendar year

For many, this is the most incredible record broken by ‘Leo’: In 2012, at 25 years old, he scored the unreal sum of 91 goalssurpassing the 87 scored by Gerd Muller in 1972. Paradoxically, that year Barcelona only lifted the Copa del Rey.

More records, listings

Top scorer in history in finals: 37 in 50 games played (includes two-legged finals) Top scorer in history without counting penalties: 713 goals Most goals in the same club: 672 in Barcelona Most goals in the Champions League group stage: 80 Most consecutive seasons scoring in the Champions League: 18 Most goals in the Champions League with a single club: 120 with Barcelona Most goals in the Champions League round of 16: 29 Historical scorer in the League: 474 goals Most goals in the League in a single season: 50 Most goal hat tricks in the League: 36 Most matches played with Argentina: 178 Historical scorer of the Argentine National Team: 106 goals Historical scorer for any South American team: 106 goals Only player in history to have scored in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final of a World Cup. Youngest Argentine player to score in a World Cup (18 years and 357 days) See also James Rodríguez will receive his son in Greece before the match against Lamia

