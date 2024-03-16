For a few days now, some states in Mexico have been dealing with strong temperatures, while others are facing rains and storms that have left damage to structures, cars and shocking images of hail of an unusual size.

Images of baseball-sized hail

It was during the afternoon of Friday, March 15, that residents of the state of Coahuila witnessed an impressive storm that left serious material damage. This is because the rain was accompanied by an impressive hail of sizes of 10 centimeters.

Photos and videos of the shocking moments were shared through social networks. In several footage you can see how intense hail hits vehicles hard that were parked, causing the windshields to be broken.

Likewise, properties were affected by this intense storm, causing the authorities to speak out and assure that similar situations could continue to occur.

🇲🇽APOCALYPTIC: HAIL THE SIZE OF TENNIS BALLS CAUSES DAMAGE TO CARS AND PROPERTIES 📌Last Friday, a storm in Coahuila brought hail the size of tennis balls, causing considerable damage to vehicles and property. pic.twitter.com/75uDR8qw4P — Official ITR (@ITROriginal) March 16, 2024

The events occurred in the Carboniferous Region, which is made up of the municipalities of Sabinas, San Juan de Sabinas and Múzquiz, so the undersecretary of Civil Protection of the entity, Francisco Martínez, confirmed that only material damage was recorded and for the moment, no person injured.

“So far, no injuries or evacuations have been reported. The main damages reported to us up to this point are damage to vehicles on their windshields and bodywork, Also the main basic public services continue to operate normally, such as drinking water and electricity, and the roads that converge in this region are open,” the official confirmed.

It is worth mentioning that the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) made an urgent call to some municipalities of Coahuila and Nuevo León to take preventive measures in response to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) on the formation of a tornado in the northern area.

Given the forecast of rains, showers, electric shocks and possible hailstorms, in entities of northeastern Mexico; as well as conditions for whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, we recommend. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L6Mwq4Kfy9 — National Civil Protection Coordination (@CNPC_MX) March 17, 2024

Likewise, the SMN predicted heavy occasional rains, electric shocks, hail and wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in the aforementioned locations.

Finally, citizens were asked to follow all self-care measures, as well as stay informed through official Civil Protection channels.

