In Venezuela and in many cities around the world there was this Saturday, August 17 opposition demonstrations to the Government to demand that the results of the questioned elections be respected elections of last July 28in which, according to the National Electoral Council, President Nicolás Maduro was re-elected.

Millions of Venezuelans around the world demanded an end to the repression of the Chavista regime and the recognition that the true winner of the elections was Edmundo González Urritia.

The demonstrations were called ‘The Great March for Truth’, which in Caracas were led by leader Maria Corina Machado.

Images of thousands of people covering avenues and squares on five continents demonstrate support for a peaceful transition in Venezuela and for freedom in that country.

In Independence Square, in Montevideo (Uruguay)Thousands of Venezuelan immigrants gathered as part of the worldwide protest called by the political opposition against the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

AME1394. MONTEVIDEO (URUGUAY), 08/17/2024.- People shout slogans during a demonstration in Plaza Independencia, this Saturday in Montevideo (Uruguay). Thousands of Venezuelans residing in Uruguay gathered in Montevideo as part of the worldwide protest called by the political opposition against the Government of Nicolás Maduro denouncing electoral fraud and demanding “freedom” for their country. EFE/ Federico Gutierrez Photo:EFE Share

The Venezuelan singer Franco de Vita recorded the demonstration of his countrymen against Nicolás Maduro in Porto (Portugal).

Exciting to meet my fellow countrymen here in Porto, all calling for change in Venezuela, calling for peace and freedom! This is happening everywhere in the world! The truth cannot be hidden; this is what the people have said and this is what the people want. pic.twitter.com/tkD9oT7GFQ — Franco De Vita (@FrancoDeVita) August 17, 2024

Thousands of Venezuelans residing in Quito (Ecuador) gathered in Bicentennial Park to participate in the worldwide protest against the results of the presidential elections held on July 28 in Venezuela.

AME1373. QUITO (ECUADOR), 08/17/2024.- Venezuelan citizens residing in Ecuador participate in a protest this Saturday, to reject the results of the elections held on July 28, in Bicentennial Park, in Quito (Ecuador). EFE/ José Jácome Photo:EFE Share

The Gate of the Sun, in Madrid (Spain)was filled with Venezuelans protesting against possible fraud in the elections in which Nicolás Maduro was re-elected.

In the square of Times Square, New York, United StatesThousands of Venezuelans living in the United States participated in Saturday’s protest to demand that the Chavista regime leave power and allow a transition.

AME1359. NEW YORK (UNITED STATES), 08/17/2024.- Venezuelan citizens residing in the United States participate in a protest this Saturday, to reject the results of the elections held on July 28, in Times Square, in New York (United States). EFE/ Angel Colmenares Photo:EFE Share

Thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Lourdes Square in Bogotá. Photo:Mauricio Moreno THE TIME Share

In Almagro Park, in Santiago de Chile, Thousands of people demonstrated against the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela.

IMPRESSIVE WHAT HAPPENED IN CHILE 🇨🇱🇻🇪 This is right now in Santiago de Chile, Almagro Park completely collapsed. Thousands of people calling for the freedom of Venezuela. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/tNZrpZOOvi — Agustin Antonetti (@agusantonetti) August 17, 2024

Hundreds of Venezuelans residing in Toronto (Canada) joined the protests this Saturday, to reject the results of the elections held on July 28 in Venezuela.

AME1347. TORONTO (CANADA), 08/17/2024.- A Venezuelan citizen residing in Canada participates in a protest this Saturday, to reject the results of the elections held on July 28, in Toronto (Canada). EFE/ Julio César Rivas Photo:EFE Share

