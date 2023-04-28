The story can be told by a humble tomato, a fairly universal food that we find all year round in supermarkets and a guide to understanding the high impact that food waste has on the final balance of the global shopping cart. Of every 100 tomatoes that farmers pick from the tomato plants, only between 59 and 72 make it to the final market. The rest are left by the wayside, simply turned into waste.

The life cycle —and disappearance— of the tomato is the one that McKinsey analysts have used in their latest study ‘Reducing food loss: What grocery retailers and manufacturers can do’ as a guide to understand what happens with global loss and waste food. However, this fruit is just a drop in a huge ocean: every year, around the world, 30-40% of all food produced is lost. In economic terms, this has an impact of about 545,000 million euros.

But the effect of this situation is not only in what it means for the economic accounts, but also in what it implies for the planet and its inhabitants. While all that food ends up becoming simple waste, McKinsey’s accounts indicate that one in 9 people on the planet is going hungry. And, furthermore, producing all that food that no one is going to eat is generating emissions or weighing down the aquifers: that is, it is having a carbon footprint that, in reality, has no return.

To understand why so many foods end up in the garbage can, we can once again take the tomato and what happens in its marketing cycle. Ignacio Marcos, a partner at McKinsey, explains that, to begin with, waste is already produced in the agricultural phase itself. “Agricultural techniques are not as sophisticated as they should be in all production centers and the regiment is still not being maximized,” he points out.

“Then, a lot of products continue to be damaged in the collection, storage and preparation for transport phases,” he adds, also pointing out that not all products already pass that filter because not all of them comply with what is expected in the value chain. That is, a tomato may be perfectly fit for human consumption, but it doesn’t match what we have become used to seeing in supermarkets. “It would be necessary to look for alternatives for this type of product so that it could be consumed,” he indicates.

As he enters the next phase—the production and processing centers—Marcos points out that there is still waste. And after that comes a complex next phase: “Finally, in the part of consumption where you distribute the product —especially the fresh ones— to many supermarkets, markets, restaurants and others.” “Unfortunately, since the demand supply is not perfect, there end up having products that are not sold or that are not consumed”, he indicates.

How to redirect things



Although this is a dramatic situation, it does not have to be a no return. For the food industry it is already a fairly present problem. “The industry is interested in improving and they are the first to set objectives in some cases above what the regulation asks of them,” explains Marcos, although he also recalls that they need to space out investments and that, sometimes, as is the case with the very fragmented agrarian part, the capacity to make this expense is more reduced.

Acting does provide a good report. “This action benefits everywhere,” says Marcos. Now that companies are so concerned about ESG criteria and want to be as efficient as possible when dealing with them, reducing food waste is a way of doing it, so to speak, holistically. By correcting things, you impact many areas connected to the sustainable development goals. “All wasted food produced also consumes CO2, water and other resources,” he recalls. By reducing it, multiple sustainability parameters are being improved.

Changing how things are made and how production and distribution chains are managed can have a direct impact on how much food reaches the final consumer and how much is prevented from ending up as simple garbage. The consultant’s estimates indicate that the problem could be tackled between 50 and 70%.

In fact, Marcos exemplifies how already in this last phase of food waste, actions and measures are already being applied that allow things to change, such as supermarket chains that promote those products that have a shorter life or apps and services that focus on getting them out fast.

However, improvements can be applied to different areas to eliminate waste in production and mitigate it in the supply chain. Marcos indicates that they see “big legs” of potential work. Thus, he points to an “agrarian improvement with better cultivation techniques” and also waste management, which would allow the surplus to be reintroduced into the cycle in an innovative way —for example, by creating feed or new food products. Similarly, he is committed to an “improvement in demand planning and process management within factories to eliminate waste in production.”

And, at the same time, it matters what happens when the final part is reached, that of supply that makes the products become food in our pantry. Here, the expert believes that it is important to work on innovation to “find solutions and platforms that make the product that is going to be wasted available” and that consumers are thus aware of it.

Even at the individual level, consumption patterns could be changed to manage to redirect the situation. From the outset, one should stop to think about what these figures mean and what they imply. When Marcos is asked if he believes that people are aware that this economic impact is so high, he acknowledges that he does not believe that people are aware that it is.

He also adds that in the analyzes they are seeing that “the alignment between people’s consciousness and attitudes is still evolving quite slowly.” A sample is that there are still few consumers who would pay more for certain products if they were assured that it is sustainable, but also in how we navigate in the supermarket itself. “Short-of-date products, supermarkets have to sell much cheaper to get them ahead,” recalls Marcos, “it’s not that the consumer says ‘oops, since I’m going to eat tomatoes today I’ll take these and do something good for the planet’ ».

There is perhaps another of the great keys to reduce the impact: the expert invites us to “accept products that can be consumed, even if they are not perfect.”