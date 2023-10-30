In the 2022/23 season, Julián Álvarez fulfilled the dream that many footballers, and many of the best in the world, cannot achieve throughout their respective careers. The spider He managed to win the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar 2022, being one of the main protagonists of the team led by Lionel Scaloni while, at the club level, he managed to win the triplet (conquer the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League) together with Manchester City in what was his first season in the English team after his sale from River.
His great performances have taken him to the top of the world, with well-deserved global recognition that has allowed him to be among the best players on the planet by being nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or where he finished among the top 10 this year, more precisely in position number 7. This has allowed him to enter the great history of Argentine football.
By being among the 10 best players this calendar year, according to journalist Gastón Trucco, Julián Álvarez became the first player with Argentine nationality who emerged from football in River or Boca to finish within this aforementioned TOP10 of the Ballon d’Or ranking. Totally impressive achievement for a player who has shone at a superlative level every time he has stepped on the playing field.
This season, in which he has established himself as a starter at Manchester City where Pep Guardiola has placed him as a playmaker, almost behind Erling Haaland, the Argentine has performed at a very good level and the numbers support it: 16 games with 7 goals and 5 assists so far with many more minutes played than the previous season.
