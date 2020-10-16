Movies starring impostors, and more if they are inspired by real events, such as the Polish Corpus Christi, they always carry an unsettling element related to social context and concepts such as meritocracy, aptitude and professionalism, or even class consciousness. That one human being impersonates another and is swallowed by others has a lot of cunning, but also demystification.

“You are seen coming from far away. You are scum ”, says an ordinary citizen in a means of transport to the young man just out of a reformatory. It is the stigma, the smell of prison, that they said in Spanish We are all necessary (José Antonio Nieves Conde, 1956). And yet, provoked by circumstances, aided by chance and supported by both intuition and audacity, that potential criminal, perhaps aspiring criminal, cocaine addict, violent and fornicator, with bloodshot eyes, leaves. to become the new Catholic parish priest of a town with internal trauma. With critical and public success: the improvised sermons and the escape from the mechanics of repetition arouse admiration among the parishioners. That a human being with that background shows he knows much more about what corrodes contemporary sinners than an experienced priest trained in his diocese would intuit, but perhaps immersed in an endogamous social, professional and spiritual stronghold, gives a paradox about morality. , Catholic faith and practice.

Candidate for the Oscar for the best international film in the last edition, Corpus Christi is a story about the line that sometimes joins personal loss and loss of faith after tragedy. But Jan Komasa, its director, with echoes of The sweet future (Atom Egoyan, 1997), also with a town devastated by death, bets on the portrait of a community faced with a charismatic external element with a thorny inner personality. And there, the sharp physique, the intensity of the blue eyes and the disturbing smile of the actor Bartosz Bielenia, emotional executor of a remarkable film where guilt, forgiveness and stigma come together in a paradigmatic and equivocal figure are essential.