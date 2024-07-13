The new Minister of the Interior of Gustavo Petro’s government, Juan Fernando Cristo, has spent the first week of his appointment clarifying what the eventual national constituent assembly that the Colombian president has insistently proposed would be used for – and what it would not be used for. Cristo rejects in every tone that he will seek re-election or the extension of the mandate: “It is absolutely impossible,” he has said in interviews. He assures that he was one of those who opposed Álvaro Uribe changing an article of the Constitution to stay in power and recalls that his work, when he was Minister of the Interior of Juan Manuel Santos’ government, was key to prohibiting re-election again. But he also insists that there are things that are impossible to change in the legislature, and no one better than him, a former senator, to know this. For those changes, there is no other way on those points than a constituent assembly, he says.

For the minister, the main purpose of the future Constituent Assembly is to implement three major reforms that have failed time and again in the Congress of the Republic: to the political system, to the structure of justice, and to territorial order. Although a constituent assembly does not open itself to change only three points: the entire text would be revised. Petro, for example, would add another six, as he has said in X. Among them: the immediate guarantee of the universal right to education, health and pensions, the economic and social development of excluded territories, agrarian reform and adaptation to the climate crisis.

The President and Minister Cristo will have to define the scope well. But for now Cristo assures that this option would not be imposed by the Government, but rather the result of a great national agreement with all sectors, including the political opposition and business associations. This would not necessarily imply the drafting of a new constitution, but rather the modification and adjustment of some articles, perhaps through a fast trackas the president promoted at the United Nations. Cristo will also seek a new legislative coalition that will allow him to consolidate his majorities in Congress.

The country’s political history has shown that not even these eventual majorities would allow the approval of the three institutional reforms that Cristo is clinging to in order to encourage Petro’s Constituent Assembly. “There are reforms to the 1991 Constitution that have been attempted for a long time and have failed in Congress, but they would improve the functioning of the State, without touching the rights of Colombians,” said the new minister in an interview with The Daniels.

A clear example of this refusal by Congress to approve these structural changes is what happened at the end of 2022, with the political reform, presented by the Government and led by the then president of the Senate, Roy Barreras. At that time, Petro had a powerful legislative coalition, with absolute majorities, that approved the tax reform and the development plan, but refused to vote for the political reform. This directly affected the interests of the most powerful senators in the country, who already know how to win elections with the current system and have no motivation to change the rules of the game. The reform sought to establish “single, closed, blocked lists with alternation between men and women” for the elections to Congress, councils and assemblies. That idea consisted of eliminating the “preferential vote”, in which the voter can vote for individual candidates, which has been criticized by various experts because it weakens the cohesion of the parties and maintains the caciques.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THE

The political reform initiative did not have the support of the traditional parties, to the point that Roy Barriers tore up the bill in front of the cameras because “it had lost its essence.” This reform, which has been presented several times without success, is also included in point two of the peace agreement. “In Congress we have been trying to make a political reform for more than 15 years and it has not been possible to move forward,” said Cristo in an interview with TimeIf this reform to the political system was not achieved at the time when Roy Barreras and Petro had the votes of the Conservative Party, the U Party and the Liberal Party, it will not be achieved soon, or ever, through legislative means.

Something similar is happening with the reform of the territorial order. Cristo has insisted on the need to move from a centralist state to a federal one in order to improve the living conditions and the development of the regions other than the capital. “We have been waiting for territorial autonomy for 33 years, since the Constitution of 1991 was signed, but today the country is more centralized than at that time,” he has said in interviews. According to the new minister, today the departments and municipalities receive only 18% of the current income of the State and the nation keeps 82%. “No country can develop like this,” he says.

Cristo proposes a national agreement that would help strengthen the autonomy of the departments and municipalities and rethink the country from the regions. His argument is that today regional governors are “beggars of the central government.” For him, this generates conflict in the territories and the absence of the State. “Today we see governors and mayors walking around the offices of the central government, looking to see what little projects they are financed for, how they manage to get a minister or a second-rate official to attend to them. This is unworthy of the regions and has stunted the country’s development possibilities,” Cristo said in EL Tiempo.

This reform has not advanced in Congress either, because today senators and representatives to the chamber are key figures for the distribution of resources for their regions from the central state, which is commonly called “jam.” If the country were to allocate from the new order enough money for a department, or a municipality, to allow the construction of schools, hospitals and roads, congressmen would lose their power as intermediaries. “Countries like the United States, Italy and Spain have a system of autonomy. In Colombia, the fundamental debate on territorial autonomy must be held again,” the minister concluded in his X account.

The last of the institutional changes that Cristo proposes to include in the constituent assembly is the structural reform of justice. Although the Government has not given many details about the content of this project, it has established differences between the things that could be changed via reform in Congress, and those that would need a constituent assembly. To process the former, the Ministry of Justice will present a bill that has been prepared with a commission of experts and that includes, above all, alternatives to unblock justice and reach more territories. In the words of the Ministry of Justice, Jorge Ivan Cuervoprofessor and researcher at the Externado University, this reform aims to resolve “the imbalance between the judicial demand and the supply of justice, that is, between those who demand justice and the capacity of the State to provide it in a timely, effective and equal manner. This explains, to a certain extent, the problems of access, congestion and delays, and the effectiveness of judicial decisions,” he wrote in a recent column.

For the latter, which imply profound transformations in the institutional design of justice—for example, in the election of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, or in the electoral functions of the courts, or in the methodology for electing the prosecutor—a constituent assembly would be necessary. Cuervo assures in an interview with EL PAÍS that in this case the main opponents of the justice reform are the high courts, “which have an enormous capacity to lobby Congress to advance these projects.” The researcher explains that some rulings of the Constitutional Court have also closed the door to a reform of structural justice through a legislative act, so that “they leave no other option for the reform of justice other than a national constituent assembly,” he adds.

For now, Cristo will begin to seek dialogue with different sectors of national politics to try to bring together diverse forces to participate in the national agreement and in the subsequent Constituent Assembly. He began with a meeting with representatives of the Comunes party, made up of former guerrillas of the extinct FARC, who agreed on a roadmap that allows “relaunching the Peace Agreement to guarantee its comprehensive implementation,” according to Rodrigo Londoño at the end of the meeting. In the coming weeks there will be meetings with the presidents of the traditional parties with the objective of recomposing the legislative coalition, and he will even seek a rapprochement with former president Álvaro Uribe, head of the opposition. But if they open the door to the constituent assembly, it is probable that not only the three impossible reforms of Juan Fernando Cristo will be debated: the entire political card would be on the table.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.