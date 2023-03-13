Valditara tries to change the school with funds from the Pnrr

Giuseppe Valditara is moving concretely to change the Italian school. Two days ago, in Florence during the last day of the Didacta 2023 works, the Minister of Education and Merit spoke on a very important issue, namely that of access to the new European fundsas Tecnicadellascuola reports: “I am very pleased to announce that the schools have fully taken up the challenge of the Pnrr: in fact, by the deadline of 28 February 2023, the first and second grade secondary schools presented well 3,174 projects out of a total of 3,193 on early school leaving, for a total amount of around 500 million euros which will be authorized and disbursed”.

And then again: “The schools responded positively to the challenge of the Pnrr also on the School 4.0 plan, and presented within the same deadline of 28 February 8,170 projects out of a total of 8,230, for a total amount of 1.7 billion. In this way we can truly transform the Italian school, we can improve the Italian school: we have this great opportunity, let’s all seize it together”. The use of the PNRR is in fact a topic to which close attention should be paid, not only in Scuola but on a general level because there is the risk, particularly felt in a “slow” country like Italy, that the funds are lost if not promptly requested, as indeed has been done note the same President of the European Union Ursula van der Leyen calling for prompt action.

Then Valditara also spoke of another pressing problem, namely the lack of connection between schools and companies: “A dramatic figure: 1.2 million jobs are not filled in Italy due to lack of corresponding qualifications. It means that 1.2 million young people lose a job opportunity. We cannot afford such a thing.” And then again: “Tapping into the world of production and business, to which to entrust contracts for teaching”.

In fact, a school that is not connected to the world of work no longer makes much sense in modern society given that the problem of employment is not only the lack of places, but in that of the lack of adequate profiling and direct osmosis with whom he will then have to concretely provide a job, i.e. the companies. The PNRR is therefore a twofold opportunity, fundamental both in itself and as a financial putty to close holes and connect significant realities of the Italian education system.



Subscribe to the newsletter

