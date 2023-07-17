A River Plate match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, on May 7. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

River Plate is the new champion of the world champion country. Directed since this year by Martín Demichelis, a successful debutant after the historic cycle of Marcelo Gallardo, the millionaires they defeated Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 this Saturday before 86,000 people in the modernized Monumental, converted into the largest stadium in South America. River secured the 2023 Professional League with two dates in advance, a new confirmation of the club that won the most leagues in Argentina.

But also, in the generous and convoluted organization of local football, the new title will give River the possibility of defining at least two other single-match competitions to continue adding to their showcases: the 2023 Argentine Super Cup (against the Argentine Cup champion , to be defined at the end of the year) and the 2023 Champions Trophy (against the winner of the League Cup, which will begin in August). Likewise, the winner of the Trophy will play the 2023 International Super Cup against the team that adds the most points in the annual table between the League and the League Cup.

River Plate fans celebrate the new Argentine championship title at the Monumental last Saturday. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

It seems like too much, and it is: Argentina and exaggerations have always gotten along. Although the tournament that River has just won is the most prestigious title (as The league in Spain, the Premier League in England or the Brasileirão in Brazil), an aubergine of six competitions and possible champions overlap each season of Argentine soccer. Except, yes, that the final is a superclassic.

It’s curious. Boca and River went from the match of all centuries to the impossible finals, avoided, the further away the better. If four and a half years ago, in December 2018, the two most popular teams in Argentina defined in Madrid the most infinite final in the history of the Copa Libertadores -postponed due to the violence in Buenos Aires and transferred to the Santiago Bernabéu-, in In recent times, two superclassics that must define domestic titles have been postponed indefinitely.

These are tournaments so outdated in time that they belong to the 2020 season, the Argentine Super Cup and the Champions Trophy. They are finals to a single match, incomparable in their hierarchy compared to the 2018 Libertadores, for which there is no designated date or place. Without official voices to explain the delay, such a delay responds to the double-edged nature of the superclassic: for many an eventual defeat weighs more than the possibility of victory.

Confusion

The match between two giants of South American football has turned from the most anticipated to the most avoided. For this, the laxity of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) was necessary. If the body chaired by Claudio chiki Tapia multiplied his successes so that the Argentine team was on its way to being crowned champion in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, local tournaments became a parody that respond more to the convenience of leaders than to sports logic.

In Argentina, tournaments spring up out of nowhere: if until 2018 there were three annual champions -the League champion, the Argentine Cup and the Argentine Super Cup-, since 2022 six titles are disputed per season. The creativity of the AFA to adapt the competitions would also become world champions: the First Division has 28 teams, the Second with 37 and a few days ago, in the middle of the 2023 season, Tapia manipulated the regulations so that one of the three was eliminated. expected declines.

In addition to the unwillingness of Boca and River to face each other, it is also difficult to understand which are the two finals that they should. The confusion increased between the biblical multiplication of tournaments, Boca’s great run at the domestic level in recent years and the pandemic, which caused some competitions to be suspended. The easiest tournament to explain is the 2020 Super Cup that River and Boca have been playing for a year and a half. As champion of the 2019/20 League and of the 2020 Argentine Cup, which they won in December 2021, Boca should come up against the runner-up in the 2019/20 League, that is, River. Although that superclassic still hasn’t been played, last March the 2022 Super Cup was updated, when Boca beat Patronato – the 2021 edition was left vacant due to the pandemic.

The other postponed final is the 2020 Champions Trophy. The postponement is more evident because both clubs have already played the next two editions of the tournament, yes, against different rivals: River beat Colón in the 2021 version and Boca lost to Racing the 2022 Trophy. In truth, the 2020 Champions Trophy began to be played in February this year when River beat Banfield in a kind of semifinal (one as runner-up in the 2019/20 League and the other as runner-up in the 2020 Maradona Cup) for the winner to face Boca (Maradona’s champion).

“Is it going to be played?” River captain Enzo Pérez asked then, when he began to understand that, perhaps, the superclassic will never come to fruition. “They told us that the final was going to be in March, then they would run a little later, in May, and now we don’t know. We did what we had to do, which was to win”, Pérez added, and time seems to prove him right: six months later, there is still no news.

On the side of Boca, Juan Román Riquelme, vice president of the club and idol of the fans, claimed during 2022 that Boca owed three finals. However, the only one that caught up was against Racing, the Champions Trophy, and in 2023 he did not speak publicly about it again. In the absence of official voices, the communication apparatus of each club launches rumours: from the blue and yellow portion of the country they let it be known last year and at the beginning of this year that River preferred to avoid the crossing because the last two series, after five in a row in favor of their classic rival, they had stayed for Boca (for the quarterfinals of the League Cup and the eighth of the Argentine Cup). In Núñez they suggest that Riquelme prefers to avoid the new finals until after the internal elections of the club, which will be held at the end of the year, to avoid any possible defeat that will serve the opposition. The truth is that no one goes out of their way to play them.

The final in Madrid left consequences: River and Boca did not meet again in friendlies. From 1981 to 2018, only one year, in 1989, this type of summer match had not been played, an Argentine soccer tradition, but as of 2019 they were interrupted and stopped being organized. Although River and Boca have played 259 official matches and face each other each season (Miguel Borja defined the last precedent for the new champion, in May), they only collided in three finals in history, in 1976 (Boca won the Nacional) and twice in 2018 (River won the Argentine Super Cup in March and the Libertadores in December).

The fourth and fifth are waiting, who knows until when, while the draw for the second phase of the Copa Libertadores 2023 separated the path of Boca and River by separate keys. If they meet, it will be in the decisive match, at the Maracana, another impossible final.