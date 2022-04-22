Illusions. The illusion of humanizing war which would really amount to humanizing hell. It is useless to waste time thinking that the role of violence concentrated in it can be diminished, given codes, held in check with hypothetical punishments or gestures of humility. War is simply itself, assassination planning organized with maximum efficiency and diligence for disciplined and professional armies. You still had doubts after Bucha and Mariupol, did you still believe in the miraculous antidotes of compassion or religious faith? This too is a planned war, perpetuated for who knows how long by greed, fear, paranoia, led by criminal attackers who have emerged from the slums of society to terrorize even those they proclaim they want to protect.

The news that Putin would have rejected the Ukrainian proposal for a short truce to celebrate the Orthodox Easter that is celebrated tomorrow without death and destruction, if confirmed, is not surprising. The reasons are evident, we must not stop the revived “special operation”, forbidden to give others the time to get the new weapons sent in wagons by the Americans.

We confess that we believed in the Easter truce, as some continue to believe in the peace that should break out on May 9th. We thought: not even for a day to hear news of the roaring fury of the bombs but to celebrate with relief a parenthesis that hit us like a great wave of calm. We asked for the grace of an act which, beyond the short time of a symbol, would confirm that in the prolonged sufferings of these two months the poor human clay, in the two fields, had not hardened into a dense dark substance.

We hoped so for those, soldiers and civilians, who suddenly saw a darkness made of fire and blood fall upon them. Yes, even for Russian soldiers, conscripts, also aggressors but perhaps more fragile, sent to a foreign country that hates them, with nothing left in the world but the image of burning houses and massacred people, unfortunate on the run. and bodies trampled by tanks. All, even them, deprived of what makes life sweet or conceivable or at least bearable.

The popes in the golden churches of Ukraine and Russia, Holy Russia, will therefore celebrate the same resurrection of Christ tomorrow while in the Donbass men who believe in that faith, aggressors and attacked, will die blaspheming against that god who did not remember. them, he delivered them tightly in the law of Evil, that is to kill and be killed. I don’t know if these Easter deaths (or Ramadan, in other places of war pious and fanatical men have invented a trick to grant the license to make war and kill without remorse), I don’t know if they fall into the catalog of crimes against humanity. Maybe not. The dead of tomorrow, civilians and soldiers, will be dead like the others, to be collected in the ditches, to be counted to check numbers in hand if the offensive is progressing to perfection.

Yet during the P.first world war for another Christian holiday, Christmas, spontaneously the enemy soldiers on large stretches of the front in France decided that war could not be fought that day, gifts and signs of peace were exchanged. In 1914, after advancing and retreating, marching and countering, the armies found themselves immobilized in the trenches. It was the first Christmas of the war, the one in which according to the promises of politicians and generals alike liars they should have already been home, crowned with the laurel of victory. And instead…

From one trench to another, the distance was often a few meters, the enemy had a face. And the modern “chanson de Roland” for which the young people of Europe had marched towards their destiny by singing, with the flowers sticking out of the muzzle of their guns, had died out in the summer sun. So it is in this that men can be transformed into machines for suffering. The time of bayonet attacks was already over, we were digging frantically, we buried ourselves to escape the artillery, in a hell of fire and mud a precarious life was organized, punctuated by useless assaults and bombings. It would be like this, even if no one imagined it, for another four interminable years. But on Christmas day 1914 for millions of proletarians of the unforgettable battle, the “boche”, the French, the English was a man equal to us, he behaved in the same way, he laughed, he joked, he cried, he loved.

It was a cold, crystal night. A message ran into the mud-drowned shelters where those who knew how to write helped fellow soldiers to compose letters for the distant family: «Get out, it’s incredible! the Germans are celebrating Christmas! ». A long line of candles that burned slowly in the icy air illuminated the snake of the enemy stands, the stille nacht stanzas rose in the night.

“So let’s not shoot today”, and in dozens of points along the immense front on the spontaneous initiative of soldiers and officers, the war was suspended: we drank, ate, sang together, there was an attempt to organize a game of soccer. English, Germans, French spontaneously, amid the anger of the commanders who saw betrayal in the contagious spree, as enemies they discovered themselves as brothers.

Then their mutual views changed. It is the trench warfare that has allowed this on both sides, when we fight in the mud, when we no longer recognize the dead of both and we do not shoot to ensure that they can be recovered: this is what it was Christmas of the trenches. Thus trench patriotism was born which had no flags, which did not divide the world into “them”, inept and ferocious, and “us”, the embodiment of profound resources. Gradually the men of that Christmas day began to think that their real enemy was in the rear, the civilians who await victory every morning and despised them because they could not win it, that cursed war.

On December 26, everything returned to normal. The generals in their charged tunics The court martial did not use silver yet, it was enough to resume the work of the artillery, the men who had shook hands, wishing “Merry Christmas Fritz”, “Merry Christmas Tommy”, slaughtered each other with renewed and resigned fury. They had ice in their soul.

Do we want to hope, absurdly, that in the mud of Ukraine the Russian soldiers, at least for a day, will not obey whoever sent them to that slaughterhouse?