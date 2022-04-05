‘Ganerbenburg’ is the German word for palaces that, to this day, belong to the same community of owners since their construction. This is the case of Burg Etlz castle, a medieval fortress located near the Elzbach stream, in Germany.

Burg Eltz has a long history dating back more than 850 years and has become a well-known tourist attraction in the country. On the official website of the place, the past that houses this construction is recorded.

Part of your story

Exterior view of the Burg Eltz.

This mansion was created between the 9th and 10th centuries and served back then as a military fortress. This type of architecture was very popular between the 11th and 12th centuries, when the Staufen dynasty ruled the Holy Roman Empire.

Burg Eltz is located in a very strategic point of that time, close to a road that circled the Moselle River and connected to the Eifel region, one of the main trade routes of the Holy Roman Empire.

In the year 1157, Emperor Frederick I Barbarossa issued a charter designating the palace to Rudolf von Eltz, who was the first official owner of this construction, although he only inhabited a small part of what is now the castle.

The next heirs were Elias, Wilhelm and Theoderich von Eltz, who had a strong dispute over who would be the next owner of the fortress in 1268.

From that moment on, the palace became a ‘Ganerbenburg’, since its property was divided into three lines of succession, so the construction was divided between the three brothers and their descendants.

As time went by, Burg Eltz underwent several demolitions and renovations, as a result of various political and social situations in which the fortress was involved.

(We recommend: David Beckham scare: thief stole from his mansion without realizing it).

Exterior view of the Burg Eltz.

However, there are small parts of the castle that have been preserved from Rudolf von Eltz’s inhabitation and the authentic medieval architecture can still be seen in its structure.

However, a large part of the facilities that are visited by tourists and that still remain intact, such as kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms, date from 1661, the year in which the castle was adapted to house more than 100 members of powerful families of the time.

a tourist attraction

Currently, the power of Burg Eltz is divided into three communities of heirs, the Rübenach, the Rodendorf and the Kempenich, who are the current owners and are the succession of 33 generations to which the fortress has belonged.



The palace property was divided into three. The oldest house is that of the Rübenach, created in the middle of 1472. Then the Rodendorf house was built, between 1490 and 1540. It was the one that took the longest to build.

Finally, the last structure to begin construction was that of the Kempenichs, built in 1530.

(Keep reading: The ‘Butcher of Rostov’: the most sadistic cannibal and serial killer of the USSR).

Authentic old fashioned dining in the Burg Eltz. Photo: Official website of the Burg Etlz.

Nowadays, the construction draws a lot of attention from tourists, so the place receives thousands of visitors a year. The rooms that are open to the public are those of the Rübenach and the Rodendorf, in which tourists can appreciate the original ancient architecture.

The castle is built on a rock spur raised 70 meters high. In addition, the fortress has eight towers, up to eight levels that have heights between 30 and 40 meters, which several of its owners built little by little.

The surroundings of the palace are preserved as they were in the Middle Ages. There are no buildings or civilization nearby, so you can appreciate the authentic landscapes of the time, the forest and the connection to the Elzbach stream.

Burg Eltz is endowed with valuable works of art, artifacts and sculptures that belonged to the wealthiest families of the time and are a historical attraction for visitors.

Several of these items are made from authentic materials such as gold, silver, ivory, porcelain, and glass. There are also typical costumes and clothing that highlight the social classes of that time.

(You may be interested in: International condemnation for the massacre of civilians in Ukraine).

Authentic cuisine from the Burg Eltz. Photo: Official website of the Burg Eltz.

Several of these items are made from authentic materials such as gold, silver, ivory, porcelain, and glass. There are also typical costumes and clothing that highlight the social classes of that time.

Trends WEATHER

More news

– ‘Russia’s isolation will make the Kremlin even more dangerous.’

– Russia accuses Ukraine of executing the first bombardment on its territory.

– Inflation in Europe breaks record again due to war in Ukraine.

– Moscow promises de-escalation in kyiv, but the West asks not to lower our guard.

– Kinder Surprise eggs are withdrawn in Europe due to a possible link with salmonella.