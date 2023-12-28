Genoa – Time flies. Gianluca Vialli remains. January 6th will already be a year without the bomber jacket. Two days later, Genoa will remember him at the Carlo Felice with “My name is Luca – Ballad for Vialli”. And on the 9th, the champion's last gift will arrive in the bookshop: “Important things”. A spiritual testament published by Mondadori, edited by the director Marco Ponti and by the writer Pierdomenico Baccalario who on the set of “La Bella Season”, collected Luca Vialli's deepest thoughts. «There is his philosophy of life – observes Baccalario – which can be summed up in always behaving well. Luca taught me to be light-hearted in sad things. And that you can become great friends even as adults. It happened to me with him and with Ponti. Friends who behave like professionals, me in writing, Marco in filming, Luca in telling». «Luca left us his final thought – explains Ponti – It is a book that inspires all of us in how to face life, even when it hits hard. A podcast is also in the works, with his voice. And this time too there is a charitable purpose: the proceeds will go to the Vialli and Mauro Foundation.”

Ponti, how did the book come about?

«We were at Vialli's house, in London, for the interview to be used in “The Beautiful Season”. And he: “Do you have time?”. “Certain”. “Well, I would like to say things not related to the film but which I would like to remain: they are important to me, I would like to entrust them to you”. I was excited, I felt trust and responsibility. When Luca left us, I looked at the material again, 6 hours with his voice, I understood that he couldn't remain in the drawer. I asked permission from the producers, Rai Cinema and Greenlandia, and from Luca's family: Mondadori grasped the idea and with Baccalario we opened the virtual box of stories. Luca had already “suggested” the title. And Paolo Del Brocco, CEO of Rai Cinema, helped us, struck by Luca's magnetism: when he came to London to say goodbye, he stayed for two days, he couldn't leave. In addition to his friendship, Vialli left us this gift of words.”

What struck you most in Vialli's thought?

«Two things above all. One is the concept of talent, sometimes used as an excuse. I'm talented, I train less. Or I don't think I have it and do nothing. Luca overturns the cliché: talent is not at the beginning, but a reward that arrives at the end of the journey, after I have worked harder than anyone else. Effort illuminates talent, if I have it I can do it more, not less. Life lesson that he has implemented in everything, not just in football. Even in the film. He wanted to understand everything, it seemed he had always made films.”

And the second?

«His concept of friendship: he understood early on that a group of friends and brothers is stronger than one of colleagues. Friendship as a value on which to build the team, stronger than time, than disenchantments, than arguments. Even today, everyone at Sampdoria loves each other. And to make the message even more powerful, there is Mancini's afterword, a letter to Luca, not about the absence in his life but about the presence: he sent it to me from Arabia, when I got halfway through I cried, not of pain but of respect for how well he described the disappointment of not having Luca physically but the joy of always having him in my thoughts, the privilege of counting on a friend like that. Does he know something?”

What?

«The time spent with Vialli and that Sampdoria is an important watershed for me and those who work with me. There is a before and an after “La Bella Season”. For those who are advanced in the profession like me it is a wonderful feeling, you don't think such an improvement could happen to you at a certain point in life. Now we do everything with a different spirit. Luca paid enormous attention to how well others were doing, to valuing them. Meeting him was cool.”

Massimo Mauro compared his effort in “La bella season” to that of Troisi with “Il Postino”.

«It gives me goosebumps. Troisi left the day after filming ended, clinging to life as long as he had to. The film must be finished, in cinema it is a sacred thing: you don't make it when you feel like it but because it has to be done. I last saw Luca at the presentation of the film in Genoa on a “crazy” evening due to the wonderful affection that greeted him.”

Samp was a very important thing for Vialli.

«He said: “If anyone wants to know what Sampdoria is, they have to find fragments of videos on Youtube. No, we have to build a solid myth, everyone who sees the film will know what we are talking about.” It would be nice to tell the magic of every Italian team like this. And I believe that the Sampdoria management is very clear that the spirit to follow is the one indicated by Vialli.”