The important thing is to play, not to participate. Or wait, obviously not the same thing. These are the stories of Giovani Lo Celso, a high quality midfielder who returned to Tottenham from a brief loan experience with Villarreal, and of Ivan Ilic, waiting to connect with the market with many admirers (especially one) at the window. The stories of Lo Celso and Ilic are different from those involving, for example, Wijnaldum and Paredes.