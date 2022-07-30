For the Spurs midfielder, the Azzurri are aiming for a loan with a large part of the salary borne by the English but there is competition. To secure the Veronese, the biancocelesti must sell Luis Alberto for no less than 22 million
The important thing is to play, not to participate. Or wait, obviously not the same thing. These are the stories of Giovani Lo Celso, a high quality midfielder who returned to Tottenham from a brief loan experience with Villarreal, and of Ivan Ilic, waiting to connect with the market with many admirers (especially one) at the window. The stories of Lo Celso and Ilic are different from those involving, for example, Wijnaldum and Paredes.
#important #wait #Naples #Lazio #long #wait #Celso #Ilic
