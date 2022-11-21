This article contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

Artur describes his job as being responsible for bringing the dead back from oblivion.

He and Denys, two young Ukrainians, have the hard task of recover the bodies of civilians and soldiers killed in this brutal war. That includes both dead Russians and those on his side.

On the day we meet them they are in a recently liberated area in eastern Ukraine.

Artur says that his task is to make sure that there are no corpses left on the battlefield.

The ground is littered with rubble, there are abandoned trenches and deep shell holes.

They have been told that there are several bodies lying somewhere in this scene of apocalyptic devastation.

In the distance, the sound of battle is still heard.

Artur says that they are well aware that their work is dangerous, but considers that the risks are justified “because the most important thing is to get the dead out of this terrible war“.

They open the door of their white van, marked with a red cross and the number 200, the military code for transporting dead soldiers.

As they do so, a heavy smell of death rises in the air, and we see maggots in the bodies recovered earlier that day.

Artur and Denys have been told that there are several bodies in the area, but now they have to find the location.

Denys flies a small drone equipped with a camera to explore the area.

riddled with mines

They are not only looking for the bodies, but also signs of mines..

One of your team was recently injured by one. It is a constant danger.

They now take the precaution of throwing a grappling hook to flip a corpse before approaching the wreckage.

Russian forces have been known to booby trap buildings and even bodies before withdrawing.

The day before, a Ukrainian military engineer told me that he believes there are around 100,000 mines in the newly liberated areas of eastern Ukraine.

It will take a long time to disable them.

The engineer says that, as a general rule, one year of war is equivalent to five years of clearing mines.

After flying the drone for around 20 minutes, Artur and Denys believe they have identified a probable location.

It is a bombed building next to a train track that has been destroyed.

They put on their helmets and bulletproof vests and carefully move through the rubble.

Inside the collapsed structure are the charred remains of three bodies.

At first it is difficult to distinguish the human remains from the burned beams.

Also personal items

Slowly, Artur and Denys begin to identify bones.

They carefully examine what remains, looking for any signs of identification.

This time they are not recovering their own but the corpses of three Russians.

No identification document has survived that hellbut Artur and Denys find the blackened and burnt buckle of a Russian military belt.

Small fragments of bulletproof vest plates also reveal that these three men were fighting for Russia.

There are other personal items that they retrieve from the ground, including a pair of glasses.

Each is photographed and placed to one side.

They will be returned along with the human remains, carefully placed in body bags that will then be loaded onto their truck.

It takes them several hours to complete the delicate task, ensuring that every part of what was once a human life is recovered.

The bodies they collect are then taken to a local morgue.

buried with dignity

Artur says he feels an almost spiritual sense of relief when he gets a body back, no matter whose it is.

“We feel peace knowing that the body will finally return from the war“, He says.

When they take back the dead from Russia, he says “there is a clear understanding that they will be exchanged for our dead and our dead will be buried with dignity in Ukraine.”

It is the Red Cross that facilitates exchanges between countries.

Artur and Denys often attend the funerals of the Ukrainian soldiers they have rescued from oblivion.

Have experienced more death than life in the past year and Artur accepts that it will eventually affect his emotional state.

But he adds: “I understand that we are doing a good job and that motivates me a bit and gives me faith that the war will end soon“.

His role illustrates that the war in Ukraine is not just a physical battle.

There is also a moral component, which is reflected in the way an army treats both the living and the dead.

