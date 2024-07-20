Valeria Moy, Director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness AC (IMCO)mentioned that it is vital to give priority to analyzing the particular factors that affect each region to improve its economic situationincluding Sinaloa. He added that nowadays, optimizing water resources and investing in better education are essential to enriching any economy.

Investment and talent

The director acknowledged that beyond seeing what number is used in a competitiveness ranking, The important thing is to review the issues that affect each region in particular and find a relevant solution. “In the end, in a ranking, someone will be at the top and someone will be at the bottom, right? And I think that is not the important thing, the important thing is to see what you are doing well or how things have improved over time and what areas can be improved. And that is what the competitiveness index gives you.”

He mentioned that “beyond a position, at the end of the day what measures the competitivenessis how the State can attract talent and how it can bring investment and make that talent and that investment stay”, so that is what must be given priority.

The work and education

For the economist, the main challenge facing human capital is Sinaloa and all of Mexico Currently, it is a matter of matching what the labor market is demanding with what the educational market is offering, because according to the specialist there is a huge difference between the students who graduate from the courses and what the labor market demands, which affects the salary that workers can receive, since the company has to assume those training costs, so “there is a kind of gap between what the universities generate and what the productive sector requires and I believe that gap can only be resolved by talking between both sectors,” Moy stressed.

Water resources

For Valeria Moy It is of utmost importance for the agricultural and manufacturing sectors in Sinaloa to review water efficiency because according to the economist “70% of water in Mexico is used in agriculture and is not used efficiently, we have to become a country that operates water efficiently,” and she stressed the importance of finding experts in water management, which is why she mentioned that she considers it vital to seek experts in the area to optimize processes in the country and also invest in this area.

He pointed out that there are countries around the world that have water experts for each sector and that they are key, especially for the agricultural sector, due to their relevance. However, he mentioned that in Mexico we have a great lack due to the little importance that had been given to the issue of efficiency in this resource due to its previous abundance.

According to a study published by IMCO, as of June 15, 2024, 87.8% of the country’s municipalities were facing an “abnormally dry” context, while 73.79% were suffering from some type of drought (from moderate to exceptional), so it is an issue that cannot be ignored.