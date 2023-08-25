America is today a club at least irregular. The team is not even close to the quality of football that they should play on the field taking into account the potential and quality of the squad they have. It gives the impression that the club’s formula is being repeated with something that led Fernando Ortiz to failure. Those from Coapa are a team with outstanding attacking potential, but they have a very weak defense, perhaps one of the poorest in the MX League.
An example of this is the strong criticism that the team’s defenders usually take, pointed out even by their own coach and the applause that some of the offenders of the squad are receiving, which is experiencing a great moment, such is the case of Brian Rodríguez, who went from being against the board to force his departure, to focusing on the ball, earning the starting position and making a difference.
Rodríguez’s own agent confirmed that together with his player, he was eager to sign with Peñarol from Uruguay. In the end, the Coapa board of directors refused any negotiation and asked the player to focus on the team, in addition to promising minutes on the field, thus, among the little notable that André Jardine has done, is the recovery of the best version del charrúa, who has 2 goals and an assist in the last 3 Liga MX games and likewise was one of the club’s most salvageable in the fateful Leagues Cup.
#important #sporting #resurgence #Brian #Rodríguez #numbers #América
