When Álvaro Fidalgo arrived at Club América, at the request of Santiago Solari, expectations regarding his signing were not very high. The midfielder came from modest Castellón and his numbers were far from remarkable. The element formed in the basic forces of Real Madrid did not have an easy start with the Eagles, but over the seasons it has become an important element for the institution.
The 25-year-old player, originally from Oviedo, has played a total of 80 games with the cream-blue jersey, has scored nine goals and given ten assists. Fidalgo is currently experiencing the best moment in his career and has more and more responsibilities at the Coapa club, with which he is linked until June 2025.
After the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to European soccer, America would still not have defined who will be its captain for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League. In this sense, Álvaro Fidalgo could be one of the options to take the tape.
This is one of the questions that Club América fans ask themselves. Without Ochoa, it seems that few players on the squad have the category to assume this role. Miguel Layún, an element identified with these colors, would not be the most logical option since he is expected to play a substitute role during the next season.
From experience and time in the team, Bruno Valdez would seem one of the most logical options, however, it seems that the Paraguayan central defender will leave the team in the winter market. This is the same case of Roger Martínez, who is one of the elements with the most time in the squad, but who could leave the American ranks soon.
Elements like Henry Martín, Néstor Araujo, Pedro Aquino or Richard Sánchez could enter into the debate, but it seems that Fidalgo would be the favorite of the fans. The Spanish midfielder has earned the love of the Eagles fans and could take on this responsibility starting next tournament.
Will Fernando Ortiz give the Spanish midfielder the captain’s ribbon in the Clausura 2023? We will find out in the following weeks.
