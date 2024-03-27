The important revelation from Edoardo Galli's father about what was troubling him in this last period

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the parents and family members of are now experiencing Edoardo Galli. The 17-year-old has been missing for a week, when he had to go to school, but he never came in, the hypothesis is that he took a train towards Milan.

The mother and father, unable to contact him by telephone, seeing that his cell phone was turned off and not seeing him return home, immediately reported what happened to the police. The officers immediately began investigating the case.

From a check at home carried out by his parents, it emerged that a sleeping bag and also his passport, with dual citizenship, Italian and Russian, his mother's country of origin. Edoardo left his house a Colic and he should have arrived in Morbegno for school. However, investigations revealed that he never entered.

The thing that alarmed the investigators the most is precisely that from a check of his pcit turns out he did some research on how to survive in the mountains and how to create a shelter. The parents are desperate these days, they are making many appeals and the father has decided to make an important revelation to The Corriere della Sera.

Edoardo Galli's father's revelation about what was troubling him in this period

The man in this interview spoke about his son and how to date, he has never shown signs that they could alarm. For him it is much more mature of his age. In the interview she said: