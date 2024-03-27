The important revelation from Edoardo Galli's father about what was troubling him in this last period
These are days of great anguish and sadness that the parents and family members of are now experiencing Edoardo Galli. The 17-year-old has been missing for a week, when he had to go to school, but he never came in, the hypothesis is that he took a train towards Milan.
The mother and father, unable to contact him by telephone, seeing that his cell phone was turned off and not seeing him return home, immediately reported what happened to the police. The officers immediately began investigating the case.
From a check at home carried out by his parents, it emerged that a sleeping bag and also his passport, with dual citizenship, Italian and Russian, his mother's country of origin. Edoardo left his house a Colic and he should have arrived in Morbegno for school. However, investigations revealed that he never entered.
The thing that alarmed the investigators the most is precisely that from a check of his pcit turns out he did some research on how to survive in the mountains and how to create a shelter. The parents are desperate these days, they are making many appeals and the father has decided to make an important revelation to The Corriere della Sera.
Edoardo Galli's father's revelation about what was troubling him in this period
The man in this interview spoke about his son and how to date, he has never shown signs that they could alarm. For him it is much more mature of his age. In the interview she said:
My son is a deep boy, much more mature than his age. He tends to think about things a lot and has never shown any signs of distress. He knows the trails in the area very well, where we have done numerous hikes together.
He is very interested in diplomacy and politics, at school, he attends a debate course aimed at fifth grade students, even though he is in third grade, he was shocked by the conflict in Ukraine and has been to Russia several times to visit his grandparents. It wouldn't surprise me if he actually tried to cross the border into Italy. But certainly not to join the fighters, he is a pacifist.
