According to information from the newspaper RECORDthe footballer of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Roberto Alvaradowould be close to renewing his contract with the red-and-white team, after having reached a verbal agreement and it is said that it would be until 2028.
The player would have a salary increase given that he has become one of the best footballers of the club and has earned the trust of Fernando Gago as an immovable holder.
A few days ago, the Guadalajara team received two proposals from the Flamengo Brazil for the services of the player, however, the club rejected them, this made the board begin conversations with the aim of renewing the contract of one of its key pieces, so only the signature of the player is needed to make the renewal official.
Alvarado emerged from the quarry of Celaya and later made his debut in the First Division with Pachuca where he spent a semester, and then moved to Necaxa where he played for a year, then he was transferred to Cruz Azul where he spent three and a half years, there he was champion and since the beginning of 2022 he is part of Guadalajara, registering 105 games, 20 goals and 18 assists.
