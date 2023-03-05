The books for the theory exam say very little about predators with poor oral hygiene, and yet you regularly find yellowed shark teeth on the road surface. The yellow triangle that you regularly see (if you look closely) has nothing to do with priority. The yellow triangles on the asphalt have another important function.

The yellow triangle on the road is for the fire brigade. The marking points to a connection point for the fire hose. They are therefore tapping points for fire extinguishing water, for example a fire hydrant or a fire well. Thanks to the yellow markings, the fire brigade knows very quickly where to get fire extinguishing water, which is very handy in case of an emergency.

Where can you find the yellow triangles on the road?

Brandweer.nl writes that there should be a fire hydrant every 80 meters in built-up areas. This is about 100 meters outside built-up areas. In addition to the yellow triangle on the road, there is another way to find out where fire extinguishers are located. I’ve probably seen this one (consciously or unconsciously) hanging in the street.

In addition to yellow triangle on the road, there is another clue

They are plates with a kind of ‘T’ in the middle. These signs point you towards sewers, gas and water pipes. The red colored plates with the letter ‘B’ (left here) indicate a fire hydrant. The top number is the identification code of the extinguishing facility. In this case, the ‘WOB’ next to it indicates that this tap is from Brabant Water.

According to Brandweer.nl the top number can sometimes also indicate the diameter of the water pipe. The number at the bottom indicates the number of meters you are from the pipe. If there is nothing to the left or right of the ‘T’, you must turn around and walk 0.4 metres. If there is a number in place of the ‘B’, then that is the number of meters to the left. If there is a number on the right, you have to go that way.

Do not park on a fire pit

In any case, it is useful to check where such an extinguishing facility is located in your street, so that you can point it out to the fire brigade in the event of an emergency. It is also useful to keep that space free. Pretty annoying when the shed burns down and your partner’s Fiat Punto is right there on the doorstep to unload the groceries.