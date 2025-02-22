A national policeman has revealed, in a video posted on Tiktok, what kind of locks should be installed in order to Protect thieves and squatter housing. “The most important thing about a door is the cylinder, the Bombín, where you put the key to open. That’s where you have to spend the pasta“The agent explains when asked during an interview about the type of lock that is safer.

The police affirms that Okupas and criminals analyze the doors of the houses before trying to access them and that are fixed in whether they have protective shields. “The bad when you get home, see the shield you have, see if you have two locks or one and If so, go from your door and go to another“He says.

In this sense, the agent explains that a large number of homes have “medieval” locks, which can be easily violated. In fact, it indicates that many of them do not even have a protective shield and that they have the bombin fully exposed. This means that locks can be opened even with tools that can be purchased On the Internet.

“When you have that shovel lock, change it now, call who you want and change it. That can’t be, It has to be European, anti bumping and anti impressioning“, says the police. In this way, it will be more difficult for criminals and squatters to access homes.