The duel between Tigres and América looks to be the most interesting of the entire day 11 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. Two of the top candidates for the title will meet at the Volcano in what would seem like an early final. Las Águilas come from a tough defeat against Pachuca and come to this duel with the obligation to score points.
Fortunately for his cause, Fernando Ortiz will recover an important element for the cream-blue attack. After being out due to injury for several weeks, Alejandro Zendejas will be available for minutes with América. Before his injury, the Mexican-American winger had a goal and an assist in five games.
According to information from Diario Récord, Zendejas, who recently opted to represent the Stars and Stripes team over El Tri, has already trained at the same pace as his teammates and will be able to play against the UANL team.
The ‘Tano’ Ortiz will recover an important element for the closing of the Clausura 2023, however, he will lose a revulsive that he usually uses in matches.
For the duel against Tigres, América will not have Brian Rodríguez. The Uruguayan winger trained separately this week and, although it seems that his physical discomfort is not serious, he was not able to be 100% ready for this weekend’s commitment.
For many specialists and even their own fans, the duel between Tigres and América has become a kind of classic over the last decade.
In the last 10 games between these squads, the Eagles have shown their superiority and have added eight wins, one draw and one loss. The superiority of the people of the capital has been almost total in recent years.
