After his participation in the Clásico Regio against the UANL Tigres, the Mexican-born Argentine forward, Rogelio Funes Morireceived his fifth yellow card of the Clausura 2023 tournament, for which he has received a one-match suspension and will not see activity on matchday 13 against Club Tijuana.
the center referee Cesar Arturo Ramos He showed the preventive card to the Gang’s top scorer at minute 45 of the game on date 12, this after having committed a strong tackle on Jesus Angulo.
Thus, the team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich will have to give another element a chance to start as a starter accompanying German Berterame.
In this tournament, Funes Mori He is the scoring sub-leader with eight goals on his account, only behind Henry Martin who has 11 goals in his favour, the presence of ‘golden twin‘ is always important because it can make a difference at any time with the Sultana del Norte team.
Fortunately for the coaching staff, it has a large number of elements that can cover the player’s absence with players like Rodrigo Aguirre, Duvan Vergara and Joao Rojas.
The albiazul team will receive the border team next Saturday, March 1 at 7:05 p.m. at the ‘Steel Giant’, once the FIFA Date ends.
