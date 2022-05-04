This Saturday, May 7, Cruz Azul will experience the Liga MX playoff when they host Necaxa at the Aztec stadiumHowever, in the last month the team has left a great sea of doubts about its performance, so much so that there has been talk of the possible departure of the Peruvian coach John Reynoso.
In addition to this, the team will suffer a significant loss for the match against the Hidrocálidos, being one of the most experienced men in the squad and who is a pillar in the lower zone, that is, the Paraguayan Paul Aguilarwho ended up injured in the Young Classic against America.
Unfortunately for The Celestial Machinethe Guaraní suffered a grade one muscle tear in his left leg that will keep him out of the playoffs, since his recovery is estimated to be between 15 and 20 days, so if the cement workers get to the quarterfinals, the defender I’d miss them too.
Thus, Aguilar joins Carlos Rodriguez, who is also not ready to see action, because just last week the orthopedic boot was removed, starting to jog this Monday. His return is contemplated for the final, in case Blue Cross I managed to get to that point.
Just as they lost an element, the La Noria team also recovers, since the goalkeeper and captain Jesus Crown is ready, after having suffered a bone edema in the right femur and later an injury to the patella and the patellar tendon of the right knee.
Therefore, it is expected that the veteran goalkeeper will be the one who appears under the three posts to face the Rayso Sebastian Jurado I would go back to the bench. JJ was contemplated to play in front of the Eaglesbut he had synovial fluid and inflammation in his knee, so they decided to take care of him a little longer.
Finally, it is not known whether the Venezuelan Romulo Otero will enter the call because a few days ago it was revealed that he was about to come to blows with Reynoso when he asked him to have more commitment when defending. It will be in a few days when it will be known what will happen to The Scorpion.
