Unfortunately for The Celestial Machinethe Guaraní suffered a grade one muscle tear in his left leg that will keep him out of the playoffs, since his recovery is estimated to be between 15 and 20 days, so if the cement workers get to the quarterfinals, the defender I’d miss them too.

⚽: Defender Pablo Aguilar will not play the playoff match of the Clausura 2022 tournament due to a grade one tear in the thigh of his left leg, which he suffered in the match against América, an injury that would leave him out of activity between 15 and 20 days. pic.twitter.com/8SBTAS8us3 – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) May 3, 2022

Just as they lost an element, the La Noria team also recovers, since the goalkeeper and captain Jesus Crown is ready, after having suffered a bone edema in the right femur and later an injury to the patella and the patellar tendon of the right knee.

Today #Blue Cross arrives perhaps as a victim, but to win his playoff key against #Necaxa careful… Jesús Corona returns at an important moment for the institution but it should be noted that Jurado came from less to more in recent games.

Finally, it is not known whether the Venezuelan Romulo Otero will enter the call because a few days ago it was revealed that he was about to come to blows with Reynoso when he asked him to have more commitment when defending. It will be in a few days when it will be known what will happen to The Scorpion.