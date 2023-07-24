The current Mexican soccer champion, the UANL Tigres have a squad full of great soccer players, practically in every area of the field they have several elements that can cover the positions, to this is added the recent arrival of Ozziel Herrera who will be part of the team.
For that reason, the Uruguayan coach, Robert Dante Siboldi He has defined his favorite players for what will be their participation in the League Cup and it is that it has an interesting mix of experienced veteran players such as Guzman, Pizarro, Carioca, Gignacamong others, and young players with a lot of potential like Angulo, Pizzuto, Lainez, Córdova and Herrera.
So the internal competition is quite high and only the best will earn a place in the lineup, in addition, this will also cause several players to be relegated, in fact, there is talk that there is already a player who will not be considered by the South American coach for the international tournament.
The offensive attacker has not been what the coaching staff expected and for that reason many players have come to compete with him and there is already talk that the board would be willing to listen to offers to sell him. On the other hand, it is also considered to keep him in the team, but he will have very little activity.
The 23-year-old winger had a couple of good seasons and came to play several minutes and it was even thought that he could be a starter in the future, because he already alternated ownership or was a good boost, but due to various factors his performance in the team went down and within the club they have lost confidence in him.
In this way, if they remain in the team, their activity will be reduced both in League Cup as in the Mexican First Division championship.
