Chilean midfielder Diego Valdeswas one of the best signings for Club América in recent tournaments, since almost immediately he established himself as an undisputed starter within the team, after some brief ups and downs and coming to be considered one of the best offensive midfielders in Mexican soccer.
At present it is an immovable piece within the scheme of Fernando Ortiz and a player who contributes a lot to the offense together with Henry Martindespite the fact that at the beginning of this tournament he received boos from his own fans due to a slight drop in performance.
However, now being an international with his team, it seems that he will not continue in Mexico for a long time, since he is in the sights of several clubs in the Old Continent.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from Fox Sports, Valdes He would be close to emigrating to Europe, since he has offers from up to four teams to reach European football, although he did not let us know from which countries they are interested in the Andean, he only let it be known that the Chilean agent is already in that territory to analyze the offers.
If everything goes well, the midfielder would be leaving the team for the following season, so the Eagles should start looking for his replacement.
Unfortunately, despite becoming a fundamental piece and scoring goals with the Azulcremas, the player still has an unfulfilled task for the Águilas, which could culminate in the present Clausura 2023, since since he arrived in the ranks of Coapa, the Chile has not made enough of a difference in the Liguilla, although it has been easy to beat Puebla in the quarterfinals, when Valdes He must be present in the semifinals against Pachuca or Toluca, he has not been up to the task in these instances, so this contest will have a new opportunity to redeem himself and fulfill the goal of being champion.
#IMPORTANT #footballer #America #leave #club #multiple #offers
Leave a Reply