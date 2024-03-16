Historically, Mexican soccer needs a different player, someone who goes off tangent and allows you to dream beyond the usual. In whom it fits as something natural to shine in National selection; aim for the fifth or even sixth game.
That element that, probably, in countries like Argentina, Brazil or Uruguay would pass as something 'normal', but that in Mexico is quite an eventuality, because it is not normal for the world's newspapers to give their cover to Mexican players.
Santiago Giménez is precisely that. The hope that Mexican soccer needs to continue working calmly; the football success in a Federation in which, according to the Mexicans themselves, almost everything is done wrong.
When the signing of Santi Giménez with Feyenoord of the Eredivisie was announced, it excited everyone and everyone, since it is well known that the Dutch league specializes precisely in projecting players and then selling them to the elite of world football.
A little over a year has passed since then, Giménez already knows what it is to be a champion in Europe and has scored more than twenty goals. Is it time to take the next step? Is it really in Santi's best interest to leave the Eredivisie?
For now, the first candidate would have already emerged. Yes. Santi Giménez would already have a possible destination so that his goalscoring goals would lead him to causes that he dreamed of when he was little and the Champions League was just that: a simple dream. Something that, with Napoli in Serie A, could lead to reality.
#important #European #team #closely #Santiago #Giménez
Leave a Reply