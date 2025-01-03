During the month of January, the 2025 winter sales officially arrive, a period in which consumers can find clothing and accessories, as well as shoes and other items at lower prices, both on websites and in mobile applications or on physical stores of the best-known brands present in our countryas is the case of Zara.

Thus, all those who have a garment signed in will have to check if it has been reduced during this summer period, during the 2024 summer sales, although different brands always carry out strategies beyond reducing prices to increase sales.

The secret to selling more

The first of all and most obvious is that, the sales period has always been promoted as a great opportunity for consumers, who can purchase their favorite products at a lower price than usual. In fact, they have reached establish fixed sales periods to which most groups, brands and stores adhere, from the largest and best known to the most local, in such a way that, when those dates arrive, all consumers start buying at the same time.

However, in addition to this, stores are becoming more precise when announcing their sales and, in recent years, There are brands that choose to start them earlierwhile others take more time to even announce the exact date and time in which the discounts will be posted.

In fact, this is one of the new strategies that have been seen in recent years. In many business groups, such as Inditex, which owns brands such as Zara, Stradivarius, Oysho or Bershka, they establish an exact time at which The sales begin in the mobile app, an hour later on the web online purchase and a day later in physical stores.

With these specific hours, they manage to create in the user a feeling of being alertpending throughout the day the starting signal of the discounts, since users will try to be the fastest when purchasing their previously selected products, trying not to sell out of their favorite garments.

The advance shopping basket trap

In relation to these shopping baskets that are made in advance, many users mark favorite products in them that in the end are not discounted, but by having them highlighted in their baskets, many of them They end up buying them anyway at their original pricealthough they do not have a discount, thus generating greater profit for the company.

Other more unfair strategies in big brands occur, above all, on specific sales days, such as Blue Monday or Black Friday. In these days of special prices, there are many who put up discount signs at the products with prices equal to or even higher than the original, creating the feeling in the customer that they are purchasing a discounted product, a bargain or opportunity, when in reality they are paying the same or more for that product, above all, due to the user’s lack of knowledge about the real price of each product.

The plan continues in physical stores

Already in physical stores, where long queues form during the sales period, strategies that are more visible to the user are also followed. Examples of this are the shop windows and the shelves from which they hang. large posters with visible colors that are directly associated with sales, precisely, with the color red. In addition, the discount percentages offered are usually indicated in large sizes, further capturing the attention of consumers.

The placement of the stores is also key when starting the sales period. In fact, without customers realizing it, they will end up browsing through the clothes from the new collection. While in discount clothing it is often difficult to find the size, color or other characteristics you are looking for, In the new collection all the garments appear placedwith much more stock available, which will cause many to end up purchasing some of these garments instead of opting for the sale ones.