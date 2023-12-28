The US airlines are implementing significant changes to their loyalty programs for frequent flyers, abandoning the traditional compensation system based on the number of miles flown. Delta Airlines is leading this change, announcing last September the transition from miles to dollars, setting a precedent that will affect travelers.

This change means that travelers will no longer be able to access benefits that they have not explicitly paid for, such as changing classes or enjoying VIP lounges and fast lines, unless they pay for these additional services, according to the statement. Wall Street Journal. Starting next year, Delta will stop compensating passengers based on the number of miles flown and will instead reward elite travelers based on money spent with the airline.

This adjustment occurs in response to the airline's problems with overcrowding in its waiting rooms or in main locations such as New York's JFK Airport or Atlanta Airport. Additionally, the airline is tightening the requirements to obtain status in its SkyMiles program, proposing that spending with Delta is the only way to achieve elite status.

This transformation has generated criticism and complaints about the difficulty in accessing the airline's premium services. However, not all airlines are following this trend, Other companies keep their rewards programs focused on the number of miles flown such as Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

Complaints about airlines increase

The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) during the first half of the year recorded a significant increase in complaints related to air travel services. During the first quarter of this year, 24,965 complaints were received from consumers, 88.4 percent more than the same period of the previous year.

The DOT has issued historic fines to airlines that fail to comply with customer service regulations, demonstrating a tougher stance on protecting passenger rights. Since the start of the pandemic, the Department has facilitated the return of more than US$2,500,000,000 in refunds to travelers.