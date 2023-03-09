Evidently, Ricardo Ferretti He was not happy after the duel against Mazatlán, since losing to the worst team in the tournament was not budgeted for, so a change in the attack is already being considered.
Deportivo Cruz Azul seeks to recover from the disaster last day when they fell to Mazatlán with a score of 3-1. Ricardo Ferretti appeared before the media at the beginning of this week and wanted to reassure the situation. For the Brazilian strategist, neither before were they so good nor are they now so bad.
In addition, the Brazilian coach would consider a change in the team’s offensive zone when verifying the few arrivals that the sky-blue team had in the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’. However, nothing is confirmed yet and he would have 48 hours to define the team that will be measured against the whole of Pedregal.
According to a source close to the cement club, Ricardo Ferretti A change in the attack is proposed for next Saturday’s duel against the Pumas de la UNAM. The decision would be given by the little functioning of the game in that area that the sky-blues showed against in the last game.
In the same way, it would not be known if the change would be in terms of tactical formation, the change of element in the offense or both, this after Augusto Lotti He has not been at his best.
