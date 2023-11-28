The Tigres UANL started the week of preparation heading to the Liguilla with their incomplete squad, after almost 20 days without official activity and the coaching staff led by Robert Dante Siboldi They will face the quarterfinals against Club Puebla without their 100 percent scorer.
The reference of the feline attack and historical top scorer of the Auriazul institution, André-Pierre Gignac He did not start the week training at the same rate as his teammates due to the physical discomfort he has been experiencing in recent weeks.
In practice this Monday, November 27, the Frenchman did individual work and therefore, there is a possibility that he will not be in his best physical condition for the start of the series against the Strip in Angelópolis and even in the return leg in home.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Throughout the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the French attacker was not in his best physical version, despite this, the 37-year-old footballer scored nine goals and provided four assists in 1,009 minutes played in 13 games played.
On the last date of the regular tournament, Matchday 17 against América, he suffered from a blow he suffered on Matchday 16 against Atlético de San Luis, which caused discomfort in the pubic area.
As if that were not enough, he did not see action in the team’s two preparation matches during the FIFA Date and Play-In break against Alebrijes from Oaxaca.
Having said the above, it is clear that the scorer is not at his best and will be a doubt until the previous match, although the coaching staff is positive that he can be present. The series will kick off this Thursday, November 30 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the return leg will be defined next Sunday, December 3 at the University Stadium at 8:10 p.m.
#important #absence #Tigres #UANL #started #week