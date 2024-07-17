Finally it arrived Matchday 3 of the 2024 Aperturaa very special date for Mexican soccer, as two of the most prominent teams in recent years face each other: America and Tigerswho arrive with their minds set on getting into the swing of things Leagues Cup.
On the one hand, the squad led by André Jardine comes to this duel after comfortably defeating Querétaro; while those of Veljko Paunovic They were unable to get past a draw at home against Atlas, so a close match is expected at the Estadio Universitario this Wednesday.
Unfortunately for him Americaits squad still has several casualties and there is some uncertainty about who will be the players who leave the club in the transfer market, since there are still several names on the exit door.
Amidst uncertainty, vacations and injuries, the topic of Diego Valdes continues to cause anguish, since he is America’s ’10’ and has not been able to debut at the start of the season, so now it was the same Garden if he can count on him for the match against Tigers.
“The topic Diego Valdeshis soleus is still a little sore. So you have to be a little cautious, It is an injury that he has already had other times.then we have to stay calm,” said the Brazilian coach, which is why he ruled out his presence for matchday 3 against the felines.
“We took a step back in recovering it properly so that it doesn’t happen again”
– André Jardine
In this way, the absence of Diego Valdes to that of other injured players, not registered or who are on vacation after the America Cupso the Coapa team will be far from having a complete squad for this match.
For the match against Tigres, the America will suffer from at least four important casualties that could compromise the result against one of the strongest teams in the Liga MX.
The first of them is Alejandro Zendejaswho left with a fibula fracture after the duel against Querétaro; they are followed Sebastian Caceres and Brian Rodriguezon vacation after the Copa America with Uruguay, and Igor Lichnovskywhose transfer has been blocked by Tigres themselves, but who is already training in Coapa.
