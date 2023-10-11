The ambitious exhibition about the Bruegel (or Brueghel) artist dynasty in the Noordbrabants Museum is based on various ideas. The starting point is the five or six generations that produced a remarkable number of painters and printmakers in the course of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. As was not unusual at the time in Antwerp and elsewhere, the clan linked together several large artist families. If the versatile Antwerp artist and theorist Pieter Coecke (1502-1550) is considered the founding father, his son-in-law Pieter Bruegel followed after him. This in turn produced a family whose men often also opted for the artistic profession, and the women often found husbands in descendants of famous artist families such as Teniers, Van Kessel and Quellinus.

Exhibitions of work by the various Brueghels have often attempted to illustrate their ubiquity in the South Dutch art scene and to reveal their mutual artistic relationships, with the beloved Pieter the Elder in the forefront with his large compositions of peasant weddings and village views. A quest for completeness of the overview and the coherence between works of art from a period of no less than two hundred years is a recurring problem.

This exhibition therefore tests a different angle. In more than a hundred paintings and prints, including loans from museums in Vienna, Prague and Milan, not only the Brueghels themselves are represented, but also their relatives by marriage. And the solution to the risk of a stylistic grab bag has been sought in abandoning a chronological overview in favor of thematic lines that aim to connect with current discussions about gender and colonialism, the environment and climate.

Allegory of painting (1525-1630) by Jan Brueghel the Younger.

Photo Peter Cox



‘Back office’

Immediately upon entering, the tone is set by a painting with a Allegory of painting (1525-1630) by Pieter’s son, Jan Brueghel. The composition shows a studio full of references to the profession of painting and with portraits of famous Renaissance artists such as Dürer and Michelangelo, with whom the Brueghels apparently wanted to associate themselves. In the room text it is said that the centrally placed woman in fantasy garb, the personification of Pictura, emphasizes “the importance of the female family members”. A seventeenth-century viewer would not have seen it that way, although for today’s visitor the figure of Painting may well be a reference to the role women played in the artist’s business.

The nuance is often not in the captions in the exhibition itself, but must mainly come from the accompanying publication. For example, Mayken Verhulst (1518-1599), the wife of Pieter Coecke and therefore the mother-in-law of Pieter Brueghel, receives attention. After her husband’s death, she acted as publisher of his book with a translation of Sebastiano Serlio’s Italian architectural treatise. And in 1604 the artist biographer Karel van Mander casually mentioned that Mayken, herself an accomplished painter, taught her grandson Jan the tricks of watercolor painting after the early death of Pieter Bruegel.

That she would also have managed Pieter’s artistic legacy and acted as a kind of mentor to his sons Pieter Jr. and Jan is speculation, but there is some merit in the assumption that Mayken, as many artists’ wives undoubtedly did at the time, ran the “back office” of the family business. Only two signed works by a painter such as Anna Maria Janssens (ca. 1605-after 1668), who married Jan Brueghel the Younger, have survived, including a beautiful floral garland surrounding a representation of the Holy Family. Did she give up painting after her marriage to devote herself to her husband and eleven children, or would other paintings by her hand now be known under her husband’s name?

Extended family

The thematic presentation of a nice selection of works by members of this group extended family is ultimately somewhat inconsistent. When it comes to questioning the major issues of our time through old paintings, it remains unclear why works of art were chosen that mainly illustrate the style or theme choice of their creators. The title page of Pieter Coecke’s Serli translation, which mentions the name of his widow as the publisher of the book, is relevant here, but a panel with the Last Supper that is not of his making. On the other hand, in some cases the social discussion appears to be a bit far-fetched. Jan van Kessel (son of Paschasia Brueghel), painted a few still lifes in which he created entertaining masks from shells, coral and pearls. An aspect of colonialism is made explicit here with the statement that local workers were forced to collect, clean and polish the exotic naturalia “under harsh conditions.” A series of landscapes painted by David Teniers the Younger (married to Anna Brueghel) in the 1660s features depictions of the four seasons. Human intervention can be seen in agriculture and canals, for example, but it is going a bit far to see a connection between the seasonally changing weather and current climate change.

Review Exhibition Brueghel: The family reunion. Until 7/1 in Het Noordbrabants Museum, ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Info: hetnoordbrabantsmuseum.nl ●●●●●