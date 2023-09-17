Lukewarmness sustains low esteem. Its indeterminacy is jarring, like the whisper of small print, like the weight of a truth that celebrates how decisive part of the trivial is. The lukewarm harbors an equidistance that seems to harass more than the clear solidity of forcefulness. Neither cold nor hot; neither white nor black; neither yes, nor no; neither meat, nor fish… This manifest ambiguity disorganizes the basic requirement of cataloging in one direction or another, it supposes a vagueness that hinders articulating a scheme or composition of place that provides method and stability without having to analyze too much. The influence of cognitive economy requires quick interpretations, measured efforts, and lukewarmness is revealed as an open defect that collects the emotional acoustics of collective frictions, in this battle of forms that is living in society.

The widespread use of the metaphorical diffusion of warmth extended to values ​​linked to human character, attitudes or behaviors is quite late, as is its significant pejorative use, although it is already mentioned with that intention in the book of revelations. Since its first appearances in those memory deposits, which are texts, it is a word linked to that no man’s land where cooling and warming meet. It emanates from the Latin term tepidus, which alluded to the thermal properties of a liquid that lost heat or that, when cold, became slightly warmer. It is in the 15th century when its use spread in a figurative sense, while maintaining its allusion to the thermal properties of all types of liquids. It can be seen in technical treatises, medical essays and recipe books, like that magnum opus of gastronomy signed in 1611 by Francisco Martínez Montiño: Art of cooking, pastry, vizcocheria, and conserueriawhere it is cited in several recipes.

Over time, its use as an intermediate unit of temperature warms in favor of temperate, while its use extends beyond the liquid to environments, atmospheres, materials and parts of the body: warm hand, warm bed, warm heat. This moderate condition is probably responsible for the comparison of his features with the disaffection that arouses many tired, inconclusive expressions, such as blandness, dullness or colorless. At the same time, in those coordinates in which the consideration oscillates between the latitude of coldness and the longitude of enthusiasm, the gap of vulnerability opens in the indicated words, covering with suspicion those who associate with them. If enthusiasm recruits adhesions, lukewarmness raises warnings: “I wish you were cold or hot! Therefore, because you are lukewarm, I will vomit you out of my mouth,” proclaims the book of Apocalypse, which closes the Bible. A rumor of 2,000 years of suspicion and disdain that has outlined a disfigured use of this word. “There is no reason for us to lukewarmly love a God who loves us so ardently,” resolved a famous doctor of the Church.

Despite this vagueness tempered with so much discredit, the lukewarmness hides an ace up its sleeve. All breads and sweets, cheeses and milk derivatives, beers and fermented drinks, vinegars and pickles made in convents and monasteries have required their presence to be produced. And the microorganisms that cause transformations in nutritional values, flavor, color, texture or smell, in order for them to be divine, need mild temperatures to develop. Yeasts, molds and certain enzymes operate as that silent majority of society that continues with its reality, beyond the turbulence that fractures coexistence, despite showing its optimal expression in conditions of moderation.

In a world where desire and passions seem to come first, where taking sides is an imposition that is fueled by adhesions, the feelings of those voices that in their indefinition counteract the force of the effervescences are diluted and disdained. However, despite the incandescence of reproaches from heated mouths, the range in which contrary flavors and opinions are best perceived is neither hot nor cold. Simply put, it is lukewarm.

