Many are the young people who make a very difficult decision in their lives: to leave their studies. Some of them don’t even want to go to high school, since they are employed to be able to contribute to family expenses. In Sinaloa about 37 thousand young people (Inegi) are left without starting or finishing high school for reasons such as lack of economic resources, low educational quality, family disintegration, drug addiction, among other factors. According to official figures from the State Government, the rate of failure and desertion in high school is 34.1 percent and the terminal efficiency is 64.3 percent.

The state of Sinaloa has 316 upper secondary schools where around 123,000 young people are served. Of these schools, 76 are private, 22 federal, 139 from Cobaes and 79 from the UAS. In the case of the professional technical level, there are 37 schools, of which 20 are private, 15 federal and two state, with an enrollment of about 10,000 students.

What situation will the young man who decides to continue his preparation live from that moment on?

A vocational guidance test, made up of a battery of questions that helps to discover the professional profile, university preferences and IQ of the kids, is what it offers Pro-Education Board of Ahome, AC, on your showto “Vocational Guidance”.

The result of this test is delivered in a personalized way; It includes the three careers in which your preference came out highest, the explanation and field of action of each of them, as well as the most suitable university to pursue any of those careers.

Prior to the application of the exam, the «Cycle of Vocational Guidance». Three steps in which high schools learn about and receive this program more closely.

To begin with, the conference “The importance of Vocational Guidance”. An approach of professionals with high school youth. The second phase is the application of the exam. Students interested in knowing their true vocation participate in this application in their own high school.

Finally, the results of all the young people evaluated are delivered. Here they are given a very complete analysis with the three most preferred careers very well described, three universities where they can study them, as well as the field of action and the IQ of each evaluated.

Vocational Guidance program The doors of the Pro-Education Board of Ahome, AC, are completely open all year round. The test is applied, results are given and the necessary follow-up and advice is given.

The concern for having well-prepared professionals convinced of their true vocation is the raison d’être of this program that, with its 30 years of experience, offers Pro-Education Board of Ahome, AC

With gratitude for your reading, see you next Saturday.