Rags soaked in oil, solvent, or other flammable substances pose a fire hazard when not stored properly. An oxygen/petroleum distillate reaction causes spontaneous combustion within these materials which produces heat which ignites them spontaneously and sets fires within themselves.

Store rags in FM-Approved metal safety cans with self-closing lids that limit oxygen, to reduce risk of spontaneous combustion. These hazardous waste containers make an ideal temporary storage option until you can take them to an industrial laundry for professional cleaning and disposal.

Storage

Workers often rely on rags to clean equipment, but soaking wet rags pose a fire risk if not stored and disposed of properly. Thrown away, left in an inappropriate container or left lying around can spark spontaneous combustion: fire that starts without an ignition source such as flames or sparks.

Special UL-listed oily waste containers help mitigate this risk by restricting oxygen supply to the rags in order to stop any chemical reaction that might spark spontaneous combustion. It must be emptied regularly, and any damp rags spread out or hung up for drying should be disposed of via hazardous waste collection events.

A flammable solvent dispensing can ensures work areas remain safe and tidy by eliminating the need to open multiple containers of liquids. A can containing one of these dispensers pumps out precise quantities onto wiping cloths before any excess drains back into its can – all UL-listed and FM approved with low profiles to facilitate transport.

Disposal

Spontaneous combustion occurs when combustible materials aren’t stored or disposed of correctly. Oily rags oxidize, creating heat which builds up over time if left to sit undissipated. To avoid spontaneous combustion, oily rags should be stored in specially designed metal waste containers that have been FM and UL listed for oily rag disposal, equipped with self-closing lids and raised bases to facilitate air circulation to dissipate heat more evenly and allow air circulation for heat dissipation.

Compact oily rag containers are great for use on workbenches or countertops, while larger cans make great storage solutions in garages and warehouses. Once used up, used rags should be put into an approved hazardous waste container for disposal during your facility’s scheduled hazardous waste pickup day. Never pour used solvents down drains as this poses an unacceptable risk of groundwater contamination.

Safety

Rags soaked with thinners, linseed oil, paint stain or other solvents pose a fire risk when improperly discarded. Metal UL-listed storage containers equipped with self-closing lids and an elevated position help dissipate heat to minimize spontaneous combustion risks.

When left to sit too long, rags begin oxidizing, which consumes oxygen and generates heat. If this heat remains unreleased, the rags may spontaneously ignite or catch fire due to welding sparks, cutting torch slag or grinding sparks igniting them.

To prevent an accident of this sort from reoccurring, utilize UL-listed rag storage cans. These containers collect and isolate combustible materials while they await to be laundered, as well as limit oxygen supply to prevent spontaneous combustion and reduce fire hazards. Smaller spaces may benefit from countertop models with elevated bases which fit easily on workbench or near workspace and collect cotton swabs, rags or brushes soaked with solvents adhesives or thinners.

Value

Proper storage of oil-contaminated materials provides many advantages. First and foremost, it can save money by avoiding expensive fines for OSHA violations; furthermore, it keeps both employees and customers safer.

Rags that become folded or balled up can ignite spontaneously and cause fire damage to both property and people. To prevent this from occurring, store them in an FM Approved and UL Listed waste can with a metal lid.

By restricting their oxygen supply, this will prevent their chemical reaction that initiates spontaneous combustion from beginning. Once they’re dry, dunk them in water before transporting to a hazardous waste disposal facility or your local landfill for disposal – taking these simple steps will greatly decrease fire risks associated with oily rags – see this great article from UL Solutions for three words you should always remember when disposing them: DRY, DUNK and DISPOSE.