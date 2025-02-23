The importance of urban landscape or how to keep the most characteristic corner of your neighborhood

What neighbor does not have in memory the corner of the La Pampa bar, at the confluence of Franks Rodríguez and Villaamil, as one of Tetuán’s most defining images? As a modest extemporaneous wedge, the building has been standing since 1876 and is possibly the oldest property of those left in the district.

Towning this one, there is one of the most characteristic buildings of the neighborhood, the old Vaquería, built in 1927 by the architect Gustavo Fernández Valbuena. A building protected with valuable custom reliefs on its brick facade. The set also highlights the industrial silhouette of the great bakery fireplace, which crowns the set from the roof of the two low houses that start the street of Villaamil (one of them is currently the bakery the Ecuadorian, which occupies the place of a old churrería). From the sidewalk in front, he looks at the group one of the most unique popular neomudéjar -style buildings in the neighborhood (the popular Ondiñas do Mendo bar). And in the background, the view runs with the tower of the parish of Santa María la Mayor and San Julián, on Villaamil Street. It is a great density bud that together, together, an unavoidable urban landscape for the neighbor’s memory.

The consideration of urban landscapes as cultural elements to value and protect is relatively new but the Group for the protection of Tetuán’s heritagewhich already obtained a remarkable success in the protection of popular housing in brick- also known as Popular Neomudéjar- believes that the landscape formed by different elements in this corner deserves to be protected and has embarked on the task of preparing a report that support it.

“Subsequently, we will present it to the different administrations in the protection categories that best adapt to it. At the moment we are studying the landscape importance of this space, which makes sense in its integrity and gathers heritage and cultural values, ”they explain. To do this, they have started ask for information from neighbors In social networks and elaborate an inventory of cultural references related to the scope.





Although the Community of Madrid, unlike others, does not count on its legal corpus with a specific standard on landscape, there are laws that have influence on it, such as historical heritage. The Madrid City Council, for its part, created in 2012 the General Directorate of Quality of the Urban Landscape and, at present, is the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Urban Landscape (of the Area of ​​Government of Culture, Tourism and Sports) which brings together the competences in this regard.

The urban landscape is the protagonist of the Quality Plan of the urban landscape of the city of Madrid, a document where diverse aspects are treated, such as the visual impact of furniture or advertising in our streets, but that was also born as an effort to give it a place to the concept of urban landscape and try to fit it in the reality of the city.





In it, there is talk of “reinforcing identity landscapes” as an objective and in their writing, the “neighborhood scenes” have a place. There is also talk of landscape units in the urban environment, which are considered “depending on the historical processes of city growth to impulses whose inertia has reached, to this day.” Attending to all this, from the neighborhood group they believe that this landscape of the old outbreak could have a place, which in the document appears as “irregular popular neighborhoods”.

“We want to continue with the work of putting the material culture of the neighborhoods in the first place, as we did with the popular Neomudéjar. Explain the material remains that explain and condition the development of the old peripheries. In that corner, different aspects of the neighborhood development are condensed and, at the same time, it remains a very recognizable place of it ”.





Marisa Coronado is a member of the group and also manages the page Madrid and cinemawhere for years the urban stages of our cinematography for years. It is, of course, embarked to bring to light the cultural trail of the corner. At the moment, the La Pampa bar has found in the movie Alou’s letters (Montxo Armendariz, 1990), in Torrente, the silly arm of the law (Santiago Segura, 1998) or the video clip of the song Bravo Murilloof the La Paloma group.

“It also comes out in A movie From the Hearst Metrotone, where buildings look perfectly, ”explains Coronado. The news, August 1936, shows very interesting recordings of Madrid at war. Towards the second 26, a militia parade appears along the street of Francos Rodríguez, most likely going from the Villa’s past On the same street.

In this image, in which the house of the Vaquería and the “Wines-Cervezas” sign of the bar can also appear, also appears the chimney of the bakery Ecuadorian, an industrial element, renewed to adapt to the times, characteristic of the Urban scene

The La Pampa bar also appears in other cultural creations. As the scenario of some literary works, it is in the novels The night comesby Oscar Esquivias, or in Gunpowder, tobacco and leatherby Javier Valenzuela. The iconic corner is also represented in paintings by painter Carlos García-Alix and other artists.

Lope de Haro, Francos Rodríguez- in its two sections- and Villaamil builds a node of the neighborhood, and the peculiar solidarity architecture of the corner constructions are the mojón that signals it. The crossroads teaches little explored paths to understand the history of the district, linked to date almost only to the street of Bravo Murillo as a backbone. The crossroads shows the connection of this great axis with two very important areas for the development and life of Tetuán: the dehesa of the Villa and Calle Villaamil, which directs towards the neighborhood of Pilar. Before he approached the agricultural nuclei- he called to be called the Bishop’s garden in the XIX- and other population centers such as the Peña Grande neighborhood or the municipality of Fuencarral.

The concept of urban landscape cannot be understood without the temporal dimension. The scene is witnessing the change in the neighborhood but also a signal that retains the essence of the place during the process. That he teaches, in his heterogeneous symbiosis, a little of the Tetouan of the low houses, his industrious profile, the popular brick construction, the old trades and the centrality of religious architecture. Of a single glance.