The human being at birth is the most defenseless mammal. He depends on others for food, care, and protection until, long after, he can fend for himself. Smell is the most primitive and instinctive sense. It makes a newborn know where its food is by its smell and it can even crawl up to the mother’s breast. It is touch and skin, the other transcendental sense in the initial months. We are born and we need them to shelter us, to touch us, to feel us. The skin is the organ that is going to transmit more information to them from the outside. Noticing the warmth of the person who cradles or hugs them, as well as feeling the beat of the other heart, gives them peace of mind and security.

Natalia Libran is an expert in natural methods and works in the Gong Sun Center from the Madrid neighborhood of Aluche: “For adults, touching a baby’s skin generates oxytocin, the well-known love hormones, caressing them causes us tenderness that inspires us to care for and protect that defenseless creature. In addition to generating the bond between adults and baby to communicate and understand each other, it is a natural way to ensure the survival of the little one ”. Tenderness and love are the defense mechanisms so as not to forget the care or abandonment of the child. Marta Saeta is a physiotherapist in Raise with Common Sense, and he tells us that for the mother, father or caregiver, massages and caressing the child is good because it gives him or her self-confidence, “it also allows detecting and responding to the baby’s non-verbal messages as well as knowing if something likes or dislikes. It is also good for both of you to relax. It can be done by the non-pregnant parent (if there is one) to increase the bond between the two, even older brothers or sisters can strengthen ties through massage ”.

Matron Esther Esteban She has been teaching massage workshops for babies for many years. “When I started my journey through infant massage I was surprised by the comments of mothers about everything they learned from their babies when performing massage. For many families it is a special playful moment in which they try to understand each other ”. The midwife believes that postpartum is a tough time, and massage helps to understand the baby’s signals and helps mothers feel more connected: “There are studies that state that including infant massage groups in women’s therapies with postpartum depression improves their recovery ”. Esther esteban is blunt: “A baby without physical contact dies. I know, it sounds catastrophic, but after decades expanding phrases like do not take him spoil him and the like (which unfortunately are still heard) we must speak clearly: it is not a whim, it is a necessity. Through contact, children feel safe, content, loved and cared for. It is their way of feeling the world, of communicating and receiving messages. In this way they are calm, but I do not mean only that they are quiet or asleep, but that their brain is calm feeling safe, without a torrent of stress neurotransmitters that we know alter the development of their brain ”.

Massages, apart from being a form of communication in itself, have the ability to stimulate and relax. On the one hand, we stimulate development in general, because when we play, the creation of myelin in the nerves is promoted, which reinforces the development of the nervous system. “It also improves intestinal transit, which is surely the most sought after by families due to the issue of gases; stimulates the circulatory system and improves the baby’s response to movements; and it protects the immune system because, by preventing the secretion of neurotransmitters and stress hormones such as cortisol, the child’s defensive state will remain stronger ”, affirms midwife Esther Esteban. Natalia Libran believes that the first massages are usually more caresses than anything else. “Create a moment of intimacy and help build trust in each other. That connection look is created ”. The contact of the hands with the baby’s body stimulates the perception of his body. “With massage you can see if the baby’s body has any muscle chain blocked by fetal posture within the maternal gut for so many months, or some manipulation in the birth process. With massage you can help the body find its physical balance as well ”, he assures Natalia Libran.

Marta Saeta He tells us about the movements to work on infant massage: “They can be divided by body areas: abdomen, arms, legs, face and back. In general, the abdomen is the first area to be treated, with circular movements in a clockwise direction (sun and moon), making as if we were making a hole in the sand, lateral sliding passes, or the I LOVE YOU, a movement in “U” inverted to work the large intestine. Also in the arms and legs you can make circular movements from foot to hip or from hand to shoulder, massages in the palms and soles, and ascending sliding passes. On the face we will make gentle movements to relax the muscles and favor visual contact. And if our little one allows us, we will end up on the back, making sliding frictions in all directions ”.

If we add music with songs and games, so much the better. It is not only about doing massage, but about a special moment of play and fun. “And an important aspect: massage is not only for babies, it is a habit to practice for years, adapting and including more movements, children can be massaged until they want, even adolescents. As they grow, we teach them through massage what it is like to be touched with respect, it fosters a way of relaxing by releasing tensions through touch and tightens the relationship, improving communication between the family ”, concludes the midwife. Esther Esteban.

