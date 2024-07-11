At Donington for the overtaking

In the last round at Misano Adriatico Toprak Razgatlioglu took the win three times out of three, in all cases ahead of the home rider Nicholas Bulega. Consistent placings that allow the reigning Supersport champion to keep pace with the BMW rider, who now maintains a 21-point advantage in the standings over the Emilian on the eve of the free practice sessions of the Donington Roundsfifth seasonal appointment.

Return to Victory

The main objective for the #11 of the Ducati Panigale V4R is obviously to reduce the gap that separates him from the 2021 world champion, aiming for a victory that has been missing since his absolute debut in Superbike at Phillip Island and which would allow the Borgo Panigale manufacturer to defend its leadership in the Constructors’ World Championship: “I’m very happy to be here at Donington on a circuit that I really like. – he has declared – we come from a very positive weekend like the one in Misano where last week we also had a test that gave us good feelingsThe aim is to make the most of our package hoping that the weather can give us stable conditions”.

Pay attention to the weather

At Misano there was also the presence on the podium of Alvaro Bautistabut on two out of three occasions. 3rd in Race 1 and 2, the Spaniard had to deal with a mistake in the Superpole Race, which he finished in 17th place. For the two-time defending champion, the Round in Great Britain will therefore be the ideal opportunity to forget the mistakes of Misano and, at the same time, recover the three points in the standings that separate him from his teammate: “Racing in England is always a very special emotion because the fans transmit so much passion to you. – he added – This circuit is very challenging but at the same time very fun if you manage to make the ideal trajectory. It is clear that the weather can be a determining factor but this applies to all the riders. The first thing we want to do is find the best feeling that was a bit lacking in Misano. It will be very important to start well right from FP1″.