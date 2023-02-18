Political scientist Gubin: the trip of the Chinese delegation to Taiwan is the beginning for the resumption of relations

The first trip of a mainland Chinese delegation to Taiwan in three years is the beginning of attempts to renew relations across the Taiwan Strait, said Andrey Gubin, candidate of political sciences and associate professor at Far Eastern Federal University. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he appreciated the importance of the official visit.

On February 18, it became known that an official delegation from Shanghai visited Taiwan. It is noted that this visit of representatives of mainland China is the first in the last three years. The six-member delegation was headed by Li Xiaodong, Vice Head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the City.

Arriving on the island will take part in the Lantern Festival and will strengthen contacts with the authorities of the city of Taipei. Their stay in Taiwan will last until February 20.

It is from this trip that there will be no results – this is too low a level of representation. However, this is the first trip in three years. Andrey Gubinpolitical scientist

“In many ways, it is clear that the pause was due to pandemic restrictions. At the same time, it is obvious that the deterioration of relations across the Taiwan Strait also affected the lack of dynamics in contacts. Therefore, this kind of trip, even if of a low rank, is the beginning of attempts to renew relations across the strait, restore at least humanitarian ties, perhaps trade, investment and ties between people, ”Gubin said.

The political scientist recalled that a few months ago, representatives of the opposition Kuomintang party in Taiwan, which won most of the local elections, visited mainland China.

“Such visits continue, and this is a good sign that both Beijing and Taipei understand that it is necessary to maintain dialogue, despite the difficult situation in the Taiwan Strait,” the source told Lenta.ru.

If there had been no pandemic and no tension, today's visit would have gone unnoticed – this is an absolutely ordinary event that used to happen quite often. But today people are paying attention to this, because in the current political situation, even such a visit is already an event. Andrey Gubinpolitical scientist

Related materials:

Earlier, orientalist Anastasia Nitsula said that the United States and China could go to war over Taiwan, but they don’t really want to. According to her, if the PRC resorts to the forceful way of unification with Taiwan, it will inevitably have to deal with a possible American intervention in this conflict.

On February 17, it became known that Pentagon employee Michael Chase, who oversees the work of the defense department in the Chinese direction, plans to visit Taiwan in the near future.