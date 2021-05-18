On November 17, 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt, president of the United States, wrote a letter to Vannevar Bush, director of the Office of American Scientific Research and Development, asking for his help in rebuilding a nation that, although victorious, had been devastated after World War II. Roosevelt knew that postwar scientific and technological progress should be used to improve public health, create new businesses, and raise the standard of living of Americans.

Why am I telling you this? Because the situation that the US was going through after World War II can be extrapolated to the moment we are experiencing due to covid-19. Our planet, health and economic devastated, is not fighting against an armed army, but against something that could be much worse: a virus that is killing many people and ruining countless families.

Is science helping to get out of this situation as it happened in the United States? Of course. What has happened in recent months has shown, once again, that science is humanity’s most important collective work of art. It is true that mistakes have been made, but as Jules Verne said: “Science is made up of errors, which, in turn, are the steps towards the truth.”

In just one year we have witnessed in real time a titanic effort, unprecedented in human history, to achieve a group of vaccines against the pandemic in record time. A milestone of science based on international cooperation to be studied in textbooks.

In recent months, a lot has been said about the importance of research, but little about the other great protagonist of this battle: the Transfer of Knowledge generated thanks to Research. In fact, I do not know of a more important case of Knowledge Transfer in the entire history of science than the one we are experiencing.

Traditionally, when we referred to Transfer in research centers, the business sector always came to mind. It was associated with the development of new products, patents, spin-off,… But for a few years the Transfer of Knowledge has been directed at two other sectors: governments and society.

I do not know of a more important case of Knowledge Transfer in the entire history of science than the one we are experiencing.

Regarding the Transfer to the business sector and its importance in the pandemic, public / private collaboration is allowing companies to develop vaccines and drugs in record time. It is also behind the manufacture of effective masks, hygienic products, respirators… But let us never forget that the key to the success of this transfer to the business sector lies in the basic research carried out in hundreds of laboratories around the world over many years. Santiago Ramón y Cajal already said: “Let us cultivate science by itself, without considering the applications for the moment. These always arrive, sometimes they take years, sometimes centuries ”.

On the other hand, the Transfer of Knowledge to the different administrations and governments has allowed our leaders to make decisions based on scientific knowledge. Science has never been so involved in political decision-making as in this world crisis, and this should be, from now on, the norm. Let’s not go back. In this political decision-making, the importance of the interdisciplinarity of science has been seen. Two years ago, in an issue that turned out to be foreboding, the magazine Nature proclaimed on its cover that interdisciplinarity would be the tool that would save the world. He was not wrong. Thanks to biology we know the possible transmitting animals of the disease, thanks to medicine we know how to treat pathologies associated with coronavirus infection, thanks to chemistry we develop disinfectant products, thanks to biotechnology we manufacture vaccines using new therapies, thanks to the science of the materials we design protection filters… But not only the experimental or health sciences are helping. All the scientific disciplines, classical and modern, belonging to different areas of knowledge (where I also include the social, legal or humanities sciences among others) are doing their bit.

Finally, the Transfer of Knowledge to society, through scientific communication, is being crucial in this battle. Researchers, journalists, disseminators … tell the public on a daily basis the progress made in the fight against the coronavirus and the most appropriate measures to be taken to avoid contagion. But scientific communication has another very important objective: the fight against pseudosciences. There are always people who, even in the most dramatic situations, try to take advantage of others. With the pandemic we are seeing it. Not only “fake news” floods us, but there are people who, taking advantage of society’s fear, try to sell us products or therapies that are not only not effective but can even be very dangerous … Well, I don’t know a better tool that scientific dissemination to make us freer, “understanding freedom as decision-making based on knowledge and a critical spirit and not on lies, cheating or fraud.”

But Knowledge Transfer, an essential engine of social, health and economic development in any modern society, can help us even more. How?

Although it may sound strange to you, the damn COVID-19 has given us an unexpected opportunity that can help us build a better future. Overnight, the media put science on the front page, politicians included it in their speeches, and society began to appreciate the importance of scientific / technological progress as never before.

Thanks to this, we are facing a historic opportunity to make reality something that scientists have been demanding for years and that has never been achieved: the signing of a great State Pact for Science that ensures that, whoever governs, invests in science. is always insured. There has never been a breeding ground in the citizenship on the importance of science like the one that exists today and it would not be understood not to take advantage of it to sign a Pact that would not be the triumph of a person, neither of a ministry nor even of a government … It would be the Covenant of all and that is how we all must see it. The future we will it.

Let us remember the science of the past, let us fascinate with the science of the future but, above all, let us show the presence of science behind the little things

And what does Knowledge Transfer have to do with the State Pact for Science? Very much. To achieve the Pact, social pressure is essential … and for this it is necessary to keep the importance of science alive in society, far beyond its role against the pandemic. Let’s do it using the social communication of science as a tool, the third pillar of Knowledge Transfer, and through three key actions.

In the first place, let us continually remind society that we have come this far thanks to other great scientific discoveries of the past such as the purification of water, the discovery of antibiotics or advances in medical diagnostic techniques.

In addition, we must show society the great current advances such as the historic arrival on Mars, genetic editing techniques, the first photograph of a black hole, the search for exoplanets, the increasingly effective fight against rare diseases, the great advances made by the people awarded today… Science is going through a wonderful time and in most of the great milestones our country is very present.

But there is something that sometimes we forget and that, after many years dedicated to teaching, research and the Transfer of Knowledge, I am convinced that it is essential to finally bring society closer to science and, therefore, that this requires reaching the State Pact. There is much more to talk about the science of small things, the science of everyday life, the science of everyday life, the science that allows us to have the quality of life that we have.

And where is the science of the little things? In our most basic needs such as food, cosmetics or our clothes. In our hobbies such as sports, art, gastronomy or music … even in places where it is least expected, as in our beloved popular traditions, science and technology are found: a simple fireworks display is no other something like a Periodic Table of chemical elements in the sky.

A simple fireworks display is nothing more than a periodic table of chemical elements in the sky

Let us remember the science of the past, let us fascinate with the science of the future but, above all, let us show the presence of science behind the little things.

I finish, but not without first making a final reflection. Today at the El Pardo Palace we are paying tribute to scientific multidisciplinarity and rewarding its greatest exponents in our country. I want to congratulate you all on your National Research Awards but, above all, I want to show you my deepest appreciation for something very special. Its disciplines represent the legs of a great table called science … and science, in turn, is one of the legs of another even larger table called culture. Well, let’s never forget that educated people are difficult to manipulate people capable of making fair decisions that will lead society to the place it deserves. So many heartfelt thanks for your work and, above all, for contributing, from science, to forming a more cultured, fairer and, therefore, freer society.

Jose Manuel Lopez Nicolas He is Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Murcia and Vice-Rector for Scientific Transfer and Dissemination of said university. This article is the talk he gave on May 17, 2021, at the 2020 National Research Awards.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.