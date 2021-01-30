In the previous three articles we talked about the most prominent negatives that hinder the talented child’s path within his family, and how to avoid them. Today, we focus on the role that is the most important in the life of the gifted child, which is the role of the “guide”. The child as a promising project for the future and arranging his priorities, without exaggerating or diminishing his potential, meaning that he must always talk to him about the importance of his talent and his distinction, and the need to develop and care for it in order to achieve what he aspires to, and at the same time consolidate his relationship with his peers, and enhance his value of humility and respect for others, even If only they did not have the same talent.

By analogy with that, it is good to put a positive title on the child according to his talent, describing him as a prophet, genius, genius, scientist, or Maradona if he were a football player, always gives him the feeling of the importance of the gift that God granted, and gives him positive energy to help him complete his career, provided that This corresponds to advice related to his personal behavior with others, especially his colleagues in school, club, or any of the places he visits.

The harmony between these two aspects of his personality, in the first place, helps him to integrate with others, and not to deal with them with arrogance or arrogance, and in the second place does not arouse alienation from him, or generate feelings of hostility or hatred towards him by his friends and colleagues.

I do not hide from you saying that many gifted people suffer from feelings of jealousy that they monitor by their colleagues and friends, especially in light of the increased interest in them, compared to less talented children, and they do not realize at this age the most appropriate way to contain these negative feelings, and replace them with more healthy and positive relationships with their colleagues.

One of the important roles that the guide must play inside the home is to encourage the child to read, as it is the main fuel for the continuation of the gift, as many rebel against this aspect, refuse self-development, and neglect reading and seeking knowledge.

Unfortunately, reading became linked in the minds of many to studying and studying, and then the youth’s relationship with it ended, and they forgot that happiness, positivity and a rosy life will come from reading, especially since God, glory be to Him, said in the first word of his book Al-Hakim: «Read», from it and by it you will live better Live, learn about the cultures around you, learn and gain renewable energies.

As for sports, it can expel negative thoughts and compensate them with positivity, in addition to strengthening the body. If the body is sick, the soul is sad, then half an hour of walking and sports and leaving laziness and lethargy will make you better and more optimistic, as negative thoughts come in leisure time, and concern for the commitment of the child Gifted with reading and sports is one of the main roles of a mentor.

Member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Association for the Gifted, Trainer of Human Development and Family Relations





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

